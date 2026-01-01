Dolibarr is a modular, open-source ERP and CRM platform that covers the full range of business operations â€” customer management, quotes, invoices, inventory, projects, human resources, and accounting â€” in a single integrated system. Its module-based architecture lets you activate only the features your business needs, keeping the interface uncluttered as your requirements grow.

Self-hosting Dolibarr on your VPS means your financial data, customer records, and business documents are stored on infrastructure you fully control. There are no per-user licensing fees, no vendor-imposed storage limits, and no subscription required to unlock advanced modules â€” making it a cost-effective long-term choice for growing businesses that want complete ownership of their operational data.