Deploy Databag in one click installation.
Self-hosted federated messenger with end-to-end encryption, audio/video calls, and topic-based conversation threads.
Choose a VPS plan for Databag
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Databag
Databag ialah platform pemesejan berhos sendiri, bersekutu yang membawa komunikasi terdesentralisasi kepada individu dan komuniti kecil tanpa bergantung pada pelayan korporat atau infrastruktur blockchain. Menggunakan kriptografi kunci awam-persendirian untuk identiti, akaun tidak terikat kepada mana-mana domain pengehosan tertentu — pengguna pada nod Databag yang berbeza boleh menghantar mesej antara satu sama lain secara bebas, serupa dengan cara federasi e-mel berfungsi.
Platform ini menyokong topik tertutup yang disulitkan hujung ke hujung, panggilan audio dan video, pemberitahuan tolak mudah alih, dan organisasi mesej berasaskan topik. Pengehosan sendiri pada VPS anda bermakna semua perbualan, sejarah panggilan, dan data kenalan kekal sepenuhnya dalam infrastruktur anda, dengan akaun tanpa had bagi setiap nod dan tiada yuran setiap pengguna — menjadikannya ideal untuk keluarga, kumpulan rakan, dan organisasi kecil yang mahukan pemesejan moden tanpa perantara korporat.
Key features of Databag
Federated Messaging
Accounts on different Databag nodes can communicate directly, creating a decentralized network where no single server controls all conversations.
End-to-End Encryption
Sealed topics use client-side encryption so message contents are private even from the server administrator hosting the node.
Audio & Video Calling
Built-in calling eliminates the need for a separate video conferencing tool for communities already using Databag for messaging.
Topic-Based Threads
Organises conversations by subject rather than contact, making it easy to keep discussions focused and searchable across a community.
Unlimited Accounts
Each node supports as many accounts as needed at no extra cost, making it economical to host messaging for an entire household or organisation.
Why run Databag on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.
Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up 🚀
Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.
I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldn’t be more impressed. Kodee and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.
Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.
Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.
The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.