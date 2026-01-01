Copyparty is a self-hosted file server that packs an exceptional number of capabilities into a single container with no external database. It serves files over HTTP, WebDAV, SFTP, FTP, and TFTP simultaneously, supports chunked resumable uploads that survive interrupted connections, and includes a full media library with thumbnails, audio playback, and full-text search.

Self-hosting Copyparty on your own VPS gives you a private file sharing platform that works with any standard client — from a browser to Windows Explorer to FileZilla — without vendor lock-in or recurring storage fees. Because everything runs in one container with data stored directly on the filesystem, backups and migrations are straightforward.