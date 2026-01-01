Cleanuparr is a self-hosted download manager built specifically for the Servarr ecosystem. It connects to Sonarr, Radarr, Lidarr, Readarr, and Whisparr alongside qBittorrent, Transmission, Deluge, uTorrent, and rTorrent, then continuously inspects the queue to strike and remove downloads that are stalled, stuck in metadata, downloading too slowly, failing to import, or matching known malware patterns such as suspicious .lnk and .zipx files.

Beyond queue hygiene, Cleanuparr proactively searches for missing media and cutoff-unmet quality upgrades, prunes finished seeds, removes orphaned files no longer tracked by the arrs, and sends alerts on every strike or removal. Running it on your own VPS keeps your media automation tidy around the clock without manual queue babysitting.