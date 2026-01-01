Deploy ChiefOnboarding in one click installation.
Open-source employee onboarding platform that automates HR workflows and Slack integrations for new hires.
Choose a VPS plan for ChiefOnboarding
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with ChiefOnboarding
ChiefOnboarding ialah platform orientasi pekerja sumber terbuka percuma yang membantu pasukan HR dan pengurus mengautomasikan keseluruhan perjalanan pekerja baharu — daripada senarai semak pra-orientasi hingga peruntukan akaun dan tugasan. Pekerja baharu boleh melengkapkan orientasi mereka melalui portal web atau terus melalui bot Slack, menjadikan proses itu terasa semula jadi tanpa mengira tempat mereka bekerja.
Pengehosan sendiri ChiefOnboarding pada VPS anda memastikan data pekerja sensitif sepenuhnya di bawah kawalan anda, tanpa yuran setiap tempat duduk dan tanpa penguncian vendor. Ia menyokong pelbagai bahasa dan zon waktu, menjadikannya praktikal untuk pasukan yang diedarkan dan antarabangsa.
Key features of ChiefOnboarding
Automated workflows
Trigger tasks, reminders, and account provisioning automatically based on onboarding milestones and configurable timelines.
Slack bot integration
New hires can complete tasks and access resources directly inside Slack without switching to a separate web portal.
Pre-boarding sequences
Start the onboarding process before the first day with automated pre-boarding checklists and welcome communications.
Multi-language support
Serve distributed and international teams with built-in support for multiple languages and timezone-aware scheduling.
Task and resource tracking
Assign tasks, share documents, and monitor completion across the full onboarding journey from a single dashboard.
Why run ChiefOnboarding on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.
Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up 🚀
Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.
I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldn’t be more impressed. Kodee and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.
Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.
Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.
The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.