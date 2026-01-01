Up to 68% off for Chibisafe

Deploy Chibisafe in one click installation.

Blazing fast open-source file vault for uploading, sharing, and managing files, photos, and documents with shareable links.

Launch your application instantly
Free Automatic weekly backups
AI-managed VPS
RM 29.99 /mo
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30-day money-back guarantee
Deploy Chibisafe in one click installation.

Choose a VPS plan for Chibisafe

63% off
KVM 1
RM 81.99
RM 29.99 /mo
Choose plan
Get 24 months for RM 719.76 (regular price RM 1,967.76). Renews at RM 49.99/mo.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
62% off
KVM 2
RM 103.99
RM 39.99 /mo
Choose plan
Get 24 months for RM 959.76 (regular price RM 2,495.76). Renews at RM 59.99/mo.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
68% off
KVM 4
RM 173.99
RM 54.99 /mo
Choose plan
Get 24 months for RM 1,319.76 (regular price RM 4,175.76). Renews at RM 118.99/mo.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
64% off
KVM 8
RM 306.99
RM 108.99 /mo
Choose plan
Get 24 months for RM 2,615.76 (regular price RM 7,367.76). Renews at RM 217.99/mo.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth
63% off
KVM 1
RM 81.99
RM 29.99 /mo
Choose plan
Get 24 months for RM 719.76 (regular price RM 1,967.76). Renews at RM 49.99/mo.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
62% off
KVM 2
RM 103.99
RM 39.99 /mo
Choose plan
Get 24 months for RM 959.76 (regular price RM 2,495.76). Renews at RM 59.99/mo.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
68% off
KVM 4
RM 173.99
RM 54.99 /mo
Choose plan
Get 24 months for RM 1,319.76 (regular price RM 4,175.76). Renews at RM 118.99/mo.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
64% off
KVM 8
RM 306.99
RM 108.99 /mo
Choose plan
Get 24 months for RM 2,615.76 (regular price RM 7,367.76). Renews at RM 217.99/mo.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth

Every plan has everything you need and more

Pengurus Docker
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year
Pengurus Docker
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year

All plans are paid upfront. The monthly rate reflects the total plan price divided by the number of months in your plan.

What you can build with Chibisafe

Chibisafe ialah peti besi fail hos sendiri yang ditulis dalam TypeScript yang menjadikan perkongsian fail mudah. Muat naik apa sahaja — foto, video, dokumen, cebisan kod — dan terima pautan boleh kongsi serta-merta. Muat naik berketul-ketul memastikan fail besar dipindahkan dengan andal walaupun pada sambungan yang lebih perlahan, manakala galeri batu-bata yang bersih membolehkan anda menyemak imbas media anda secara visual.

Tidak seperti perkhidmatan perkongsian fail yang dihoskan, pengehosan sendiri Chibisafe memberi anda kawalan penuh ke atas storan, dasar akses dan pengurusan pengguna. Jalankannya dalam mod awam untuk muat naik terbuka, mod akaun pengguna untuk pengguna berdaftar, atau mod jemputan sahaja untuk pasukan persendirian — semuanya boleh dikonfigurasi daripada papan pemuka pentadbir terbina dalam tanpa menyentuh fail konfigurasi.

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What you can build with {name}

Key features of Chibisafe

Chunked File Uploads

Automatically splits large files into chunks to ensure reliable transfers even on unstable connections, with no practical file size ceiling.

Albums and Galleries

Organize uploads into albums with shareable gallery links for distributing photo collections or document bundles in one URL.

Built-In URL Shortener

Shorten any external URL alongside file hosting, consolidating all your sharing needs into a single self-hosted service.

ShareX and iOS Support

Native ShareX configuration and an iOS shortcut let you upload screenshots and files from desktop or mobile in seconds.

Flexible Access Control

Switch between public, user accounts, or invite-only mode to precisely control who can upload to your instance.

Why run Chibisafe on Hostinger

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

Recommended server location:

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Launch locally. Grow globally

Choose a server location close to your audience to boost loading speeds. We have data centers across North America, Europe, Asia, and South America.
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Launch locally. Grow globally

Docker VPS hosting you can rely on

Gad Iradufasha
Gad Iradufasha

I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.

Maxim Shishkin
Maxim Shishkin

Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up 🚀

Noel
Noel

Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.

Omkar
Omkar

I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldn’t be more impressed. Kodee and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.

Sylvain
Sylvain

Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.

Herriman
Herriman

Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.

Martin K
Martin K

The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.

30-day money-back guarantee

Try it risk-free with our 30-day money-back guarantee. See our refund policy for details.

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