Deploy Chibisafe in one click installation.
Blazing fast open-source file vault for uploading, sharing, and managing files, photos, and documents with shareable links.
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What you can build with Chibisafe
Chibisafe ialah peti besi fail hos sendiri yang ditulis dalam TypeScript yang menjadikan perkongsian fail mudah. Muat naik apa sahaja — foto, video, dokumen, cebisan kod — dan terima pautan boleh kongsi serta-merta. Muat naik berketul-ketul memastikan fail besar dipindahkan dengan andal walaupun pada sambungan yang lebih perlahan, manakala galeri batu-bata yang bersih membolehkan anda menyemak imbas media anda secara visual.
Tidak seperti perkhidmatan perkongsian fail yang dihoskan, pengehosan sendiri Chibisafe memberi anda kawalan penuh ke atas storan, dasar akses dan pengurusan pengguna. Jalankannya dalam mod awam untuk muat naik terbuka, mod akaun pengguna untuk pengguna berdaftar, atau mod jemputan sahaja untuk pasukan persendirian — semuanya boleh dikonfigurasi daripada papan pemuka pentadbir terbina dalam tanpa menyentuh fail konfigurasi.
Key features of Chibisafe
Chunked File Uploads
Automatically splits large files into chunks to ensure reliable transfers even on unstable connections, with no practical file size ceiling.
Albums and Galleries
Organize uploads into albums with shareable gallery links for distributing photo collections or document bundles in one URL.
Built-In URL Shortener
Shorten any external URL alongside file hosting, consolidating all your sharing needs into a single self-hosted service.
ShareX and iOS Support
Native ShareX configuration and an iOS shortcut let you upload screenshots and files from desktop or mobile in seconds.
Flexible Access Control
Switch between public, user accounts, or invite-only mode to precisely control who can upload to your instance.
Why run Chibisafe on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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