Bichon is an open-source email archiving server written in Rust. It connects to IMAP accounts, downloads messages incrementally using UID-based sync, builds a Tantivy full-text search index, and serves a clean REST API with an embedded WebUI for searching, browsing, and exporting archived mail.

Self-hosting Bichon on your own VPS keeps every archived message, attachment, and credential inside infrastructure you control. Account credentials are encrypted at rest with AES-256-GCM, OAuth 2.0 tokens are refreshed automatically, and multiple mailboxes are downloaded concurrently — making Bichon a fast, private alternative to commercial email archiving services without per-mailbox fees.