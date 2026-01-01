autobrr is a next-generation download automation platform for torrents and usenet that consolidates the functionality of tools like autodl-irssi, trackarr, and flexget into a single modern solution. It connects to indexer IRC channels where new releases are announced the instant they are uploaded, applies your filter rules, and forwards matching torrent files to your chosen download client — all in real time, without polling delays.

Self-hosting autobrr on a VPS ensures 24/7 IRC channel monitoring with persistent connections that a home machine with dynamic IP or scheduled downtime cannot reliably maintain. Running continuously on dedicated infrastructure means your automation never misses a freeleech window, a limited-seeder release, or a time-sensitive ratio opportunity on private trackers.