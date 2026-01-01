Deploy Aptabase in one click installation.
Platform analitik sumber terbuka, mengutamakan privasi untuk aplikasi mudah alih, desktop dan web dengan integrasi SDK yang ringan.
Choose a VPS plan for Aptabase
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Aptabase
Aptabase ialah platform analitik sumber terbuka yang mengutamakan privasi, dibina untuk pembangun aplikasi mudah alih, desktop dan web. Tidak seperti alat analitik laman web yang menjejak paparan halaman, Aptabase menumpukan pada penjejakan acara berasaskan SDK — pembangun melengkapkan aplikasi mereka dengan SDK ringan untuk Flutter, React Native, Swift, Kotlin, Electron, Tauri dan banyak lagi untuk menangkap acara bernama dengan sifat pilihan. Hasilnya ialah papan pemuka isyarat tinggi yang menunjukkan apa yang sebenarnya dilakukan oleh pengguna dalam aplikasi anda, tanpa kuki, cap jari atau penjejakan merentas tapak.
Pengehosan sendiri Aptabase pada VPS memastikan semua data analitik berada pada infrastruktur anda sendiri, menjadikan pematuhan GDPR mudah dan menghapuskan harga setiap acara yang dicaj oleh penyedia analitik awan apabila penggunaan meningkat.
Key features of Aptabase
SDK event tracking
Instrument your app with a single SDK call to track named events and properties across all platforms without complex setup.
Privacy by design
No cookies, no fingerprinting, and no cross-site tracking — fully compliant with GDPR and privacy regulations out of the box.
Multi-platform SDKs
Official SDKs for Flutter, React Native, Swift, Kotlin, .NET, Electron, Tauri, and more cover every major app development platform.
Real-time dashboard
Lihat acara dan aktiviti pengguna semasa ia berlaku dengan papan pemuka yang bersih, minimalis yang memaparkan perkara penting tanpa gangguan.
Full data ownership
All analytics data stays on your VPS — no vendor lock-in, no per-event pricing, and no third-party platform receiving your user data.
Why run Aptabase on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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