Hostinger AI router

Access top AI models with one API key

Use Hostinger AI Router to connect your apps and AI agents to leading LLMs, with built-in fallback, credit-based billing, and no separate provider accounts.
EmpezarSee AI models
Confianza de constructores de todo el mundo.
10K+
Users worldwide
Funciona con OpenAI, Anthropic, LangChain y más.
4+
Compatible clients
Access more than 20 leading AI models.
20+
Modelos de IA
Omita administrar varias claves API. Use una para cada modelo.
1
API key for all models

Leading AI models. One Hostinger account.

Anthropic

6 modelos incluyendo Claude Opus 4.8

OpenAI

10 models including GPT 5.6 Terra

DeepSeek

4 models including DeepSeek V4 Pro

xAI

2 modelos incluyendo Grok 4.3

Mistral

2 models including Mistral Large 3

Moonshot

2 modelos incluyendo Kimi K2.6

MiniMax

MiniMax M2.5

StepFun

Step 3.5 Flash

Z Ai

GLM 5.2

Why agents run better with Hostinger AI Router

Cambiar de modelo sin volver a conectar

Connect your agent once, then use supported models from providers like Claude, OpenAI, DeepSeek, and xAI without new API keys or separate endpoints.

Use one shared credit balance

Run supported models from one Hostinger credit balance. No separate provider accounts, invoices, or billing setup to manage.

Keep agents running with fallback

If a model is unavailable, Hostinger AI Router can automatically switch to another supported model, helping your agent stay responsive.

Vea lo que su pila puede hacer con Hostinger AI Router

Route every request to the best available mode

Use one API key and one integration to access models from Anthropic, OpenAI, DeepSeek, xAI, Mistral, and more. Choose a model for each request, or automatically switch to another when one is unavailable.
Route every request to the best available mode

Conserva tu SDK. Cambia una URL.

Already using OpenAI or Anthropic? Swap in one base URL and keep your existing code, SDK, and setup. Hostinger AI Router supports both API formats, plus LangChain, LlamaIndex, and other compatible clients.
Conserva tu SDK. Cambia una URL.

Seguimiento del uso del modelo en hPanel

Vea el uso por modelo, administre su saldo de crédito compartido y recargue desde un solo lugar.
Seguimiento del uso del modelo en hPanel

One-click setup for AI apps

Instale OpenClaw o Hermes Agent con un solo clic y conéctese automáticamente al Hostinger AI Router. Sin claves API para pegar, sin archivos de configuración para editar. Elija el modelo que su agente utiliza desde hPanel.
One-click setup for AI apps

  • Utilice cada modelo principal, un equilibrio

    Accede a ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini y más sin cuentas ni facturas separadas.

  • Cambia de modelo sin tocar el código

    OpenAI SDK compatible, so you can change models without rewriting your app.

  • Pay only for what you use

    Los créditos se miden por solicitud, por lo que nunca está bloqueado en un costo mensual fijo.

Obtener router AI

Starting at $5.99 • 5 credits

  • Cut costs with prompt caching

    Repeated content is served from cache automatically, so heavy usage costs less over time.

  • Connect to your AI apps instantly

    Works automatically with OpenClaw and Hermes Agent in Hostinger. No extra keys, no extra setup.

  • Track spend as you go

    See credits used, tokens processed, and cache savings in one place, so nothing is a surprise.

Get started

Hostinger AI Router FAQs

Find answers to the most frequently asked questions about Hostinger AI router.

What is Hostinger AI Router?

Hostinger AI Router es un punto final seguro y un panel de control para cada modelo de IA. En lugar de abrir cuentas con cada proveedor, obtienes una clave API que llega a varios modelos líderes — todo administrado aquí mismo en hPanel.

Which AI models can I use?

Todos los principales: OpenAI (GPT), Anthropic (Claude), Google (Gemini), Meta (Llama), Mistral y más, además de modelos de código abierto para texto, imagen, audio y embeddings. Puedes cambiar o comparar modelos con un solo cambio de parámetro y sin dependencia de un proveedor, y los nuevos modelos están disponibles en el momento en que se lanzan.

How does billing and pricing work?

You pay with credits on a usage basis, charged per token, with no separate per-provider invoices. Your dashboard shows exactly what you're spending by model, key, and time period. You can also set spend limits and budget alerts, so costs never surprise you.

How do I keep costs, content, and data under control?

Puedes construir tus propias barreras de seguridad — filtros de entrada y salida, límites de gasto por clave y límites de tasa. El almacenamiento en caché reduce el costo y la latencia en solicitudes repetidas. En cuanto a los datos, tus indicaciones y respuestas no se utilizan para entrenar modelos.

¿Puedo usarlo en mis propias aplicaciones y fuera de Hostinger?

Yes. Your key works anywhere — in your sites, scripts, or production apps, on or off Hostinger. The same gateway already powers Hostinger AI products like OpenClaw and the Hermes agent, and you get your own credits and API to build whatever you need.

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