Leading AI models. One Hostinger account.
Anthropic
OpenAI
DeepSeek
xAI
Mistral
Moonshot
MiniMax
StepFun
Z Ai
Why agents run better with Hostinger AI Router
Cambiar de modelo sin volver a conectar
Use one shared credit balance
Keep agents running with fallback
Vea lo que su pila puede hacer con Hostinger AI Router
Route every request to the best available mode
Conserva tu SDK. Cambia una URL.
Seguimiento del uso del modelo en hPanel
One-click setup for AI apps
Utilice cada modelo principal, un equilibrio
Accede a ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini y más sin cuentas ni facturas separadas.
Cambia de modelo sin tocar el código
OpenAI SDK compatible, so you can change models without rewriting your app.
Pay only for what you use
Los créditos se miden por solicitud, por lo que nunca está bloqueado en un costo mensual fijo.
Obtener router AIStarting at $5.99 • 5 credits
Cut costs with prompt caching
Repeated content is served from cache automatically, so heavy usage costs less over time.
Connect to your AI apps instantly
Works automatically with OpenClaw and Hermes Agent in Hostinger. No extra keys, no extra setup.
Track spend as you go
See credits used, tokens processed, and cache savings in one place, so nothing is a surprise.