Up to 69% off

Codex Cli Hosting

Take control of your Codex CLI environment

Gratis backup mingguan otomatis
Pendeteksi Malware
AI Assistant
Rp116.900 /bln
Pilih paket
Jaminan 30 hari uang kembali
codex cli hosting

Pick your perfect Codex Cli Hosting plan

Diskon 64%
KVM 1
Rp320.900
Rp116.900 /bln
Pilih paket
Biaya perpanjangan Rp193.900/bln untuk 2 tahun. Bisa dibatalkan kapan saja.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
TERPOPULER
Diskon 62%
KVM 2
Rp407.900
Rp155.900 /bln
Pilih paket
Biaya perpanjangan Rp232.900/bln untuk 2 tahun. Bisa dibatalkan kapan saja.
2 vCPU core
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
Diskon 69%
KVM 4
Rp679.900
Rp213.900 /bln
Pilih paket
Biaya perpanjangan Rp465.900/bln untuk 2 tahun. Bisa dibatalkan kapan saja.
4 vCPU core
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
Diskon 65%
KVM 8
Rp1.203.900
Rp426.900 /bln
Pilih paket
Biaya perpanjangan Rp853.900/bln untuk 2 tahun. Bisa dibatalkan kapan saja.
8 vCPU core
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth
Diskon 64%
KVM 1
Rp320.900
Rp116.900 /bln
Pilih paket
Biaya perpanjangan Rp193.900/bln untuk 2 tahun. Bisa dibatalkan kapan saja.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
TERPOPULER
Diskon 62%
KVM 2
Rp407.900
Rp155.900 /bln
Pilih paket
Biaya perpanjangan Rp232.900/bln untuk 2 tahun. Bisa dibatalkan kapan saja.
2 vCPU core
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
Diskon 69%
KVM 4
Rp679.900
Rp213.900 /bln
Pilih paket
Biaya perpanjangan Rp465.900/bln untuk 2 tahun. Bisa dibatalkan kapan saja.
4 vCPU core
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
Diskon 65%
KVM 8
Rp1.203.900
Rp426.900 /bln
Pilih paket
Biaya perpanjangan Rp853.900/bln untuk 2 tahun. Bisa dibatalkan kapan saja.
8 vCPU core
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth

Setiap paket punya fitur yang Anda butuhkan dan keunggulan lainnya

Prosesor AMD EPYC
NVMe SSD storage
Data center di seluruh dunia
Gratis backup mingguan
Manajemen firewall
Kecepatan jaringan 1 Gbps
Public API
AI web terminal
Domain gratis selama 1 tahun
Prosesor AMD EPYC
NVMe SSD storage
Data center di seluruh dunia
Gratis backup mingguan
Manajemen firewall
Kecepatan jaringan 1 Gbps
Public API
AI web terminal
Domain gratis selama 1 tahun

Paket harus lunas dibayar di awal. Harga bulanan yang ditampilkan adalah total harga produk dibagi durasi paket.

Command line tools without limits

Codex CLI is a command line interface that helps developers interact with their projects and workflows directly from the terminal. It is often used to automate tasks, manage code operations, and streamline everyday development routines.

Running Codex CLI on a VPS lets you keep a dedicated environment that is always available for your tools and scripts. You can adjust resources, control access, and support reliable performance as your projects and automation needs grow.
Pilih paket
Codex Cli Hosting

Everything you need for your Codex Cli Hosting

Run Codex CLI VPS hosting for faster, smarter automation Give Codex CLI dedicated VPS resources so your coding agent can analyze large repositories, run complex shell tasks, and stay responsive across long sessions, with the performance and control you need for serious terminal‑based development.

Advanced security

Catch any malicious files with a malware scanner. Secure your server with DDoS protection and a built-in firewall. Control your website accessibility with a dedicated IP address.

Codex Cli Hosting

Top-notch performance

Your server will run on AMD EPYC processors and NVMe SSD storage, and you will get a 300 Mb/s infrastructure for your needs. If you need more VPS resources, upgrade anytime with a few clicks.

Codex Cli Hosting

Full control with a way out

Configure your Codex Cli Hosting with full root access as you want. Before making any major changes, take a free manual snapshot. If anything, restore your data using the latest free automatic backup.

Codex Cli Hosting

Advanced security

Catch any malicious files with a malware scanner. Secure your server with DDoS protection and a built-in firewall. Control your website accessibility with a dedicated IP address.

Codex Cli Hosting

Top-notch performance

Your server will run on AMD EPYC processors and NVMe SSD storage, and you will get a 300 Mb/s infrastructure for your needs. If you need more VPS resources, upgrade anytime with a few clicks.

Codex Cli Hosting

Full control with a way out

Configure your Codex Cli Hosting with full root access as you want. Before making any major changes, take a free manual snapshot. If anything, restore your data using the latest free automatic backup.

Codex Cli Hosting

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Launch locally. Grow globally

Boost loading speed by choosing a server location that is as close as possible to your audience. We have data centers across North America, Europe, Asia, and South America.

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Codex Cli Hosting you can rely on

Gad Iradufasha
Gad Iradufasha

Super puas dengan VPS hosting Hostinger! Uptime-nya selalu stabil, jadi website saya lancar terus. Setiap kali butuh bantuan, tim support-nya cepat, paham semuanya, dan sangat membantu.

Maxim Shishkin
Maxim Shishkin

Semuanya lancar banget pakai Hostinger! Chatbot AI-nya oke, dan kalau AI nggak bisa jawab, langsung ada tim support yang siap bantu. VPS-nya juga juara, stabil tanpa naik turun. Makasih tim developer dan semua yang terlibat, lanjutkan terus 🚀

Noel
Noel

Akhirnya nemu VPS hosting yang beneran oke. Harganya pas, panelnya gampang dipakai dan cepat. Backup mulus, tim support juga sangat andal dan solutif. Pokoknya mantap!

Omkar
Omkar

Saya sempat kehilangan akses ke instance n8n yang di-hosting sendiri. Chatbot Kodee sangat membantu, lalu Mohammad dari tim CS juga sangat sabar dan detail dalam menjawab pertanyaan saya.

Sylvain
Sylvain

Terima kasih banyak untuk Carla yang sudah bantu upgrade n8n di VPS Hostinger saya. Profesional dan informatif sekali!

Herriman
Herriman

Nggak pernah ada drama dengan VPS Hostinger. Selalu cepat, stabil, dan nggak ada downtime.

Martin K
Martin K

Hostinger oke banget, saya puas sama layanan yang saya pakai. Harganya nggak semahal tempat lain, tapi VPS-nya mantap dan paketnya sesuai sama harga.

Work smarter with Kodee

Kodee – your friendly AI assistant – is here to help you with any VPS-related questions.

The AI agent is always on and available at no extra cost, helping with all VPS management tasks. Whether you are fixing an error, updating your firewall, or managing data, the AI agent simplifies the process and saves you time by turning simple prompts into reliable server operations.
Pilih paket
Codex Cli Hosting

Jaminan 30 hari uang kembali

Bebas risiko dengan jaminan 30 hari uang kembali. Baca informasi selengkapnya di Kebijakan pengembalian uang.

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Codex Cli Hosting VPS FAQs

Get answers to the most frequently asked questions about Codex Cli Hosting services.

What is Codex CLI and what can I use it for on a VPS?

Codex CLI is OpenAI’s terminal-based coding agent that runs locally and interacts with your codebase using natural language. On a VPS, you can use Codex CLI to inspect repositories, generate and edit code, run commands, and automate routine development tasks in a remote server environment. This makes it useful for managing backend services, scripts, and deployment workflows directly from the command line.

Why should I run Codex CLI on a VPS instead of my local machine?

Running Codex CLI on a VPS keeps your development and automation environment online and accessible from anywhere, without relying on your personal device. It allows you to colocate the agent next to your services, databases, or CI pipelines, reducing friction when modifying or deploying code on production-like infrastructure. A VPS also isolates Codex’s actions from your personal desktop, which can be preferable for dedicated project environments or team access.

How much control and customization do I get when hosting Codex CLI on a VPS?

With a VPS you typically get full shell and root access, so you can install Codex CLI with your preferred package manager, configure environment variables, and tune shell, Git, and tool integrations as you like. You can define exactly which directories Codex can access, how sandboxing is configured, and what additional tools or MCP servers it can use. This level of control is useful if you need custom workflows, stricter security boundaries, or project-specific automation scripts.

Is a VPS powerful enough for good performance and scalability with Codex CLI?

Codex CLI offloads most of the heavy AI computation to OpenAI’s APIs, so the VPS doesn’t need extreme CPU or GPU power for the agent itself. However, choosing a VPS with sufficient CPU, RAM, and fast disk is important when Codex is running tests, builds, or other resource-intensive commands on your codebase. You can start with a modest instance and upgrade to more CPU, memory, or storage as your projects, repositories, and automated workflows grow.

Who is Codex CLI hosting on a VPS best suited for?

Hosting Codex CLI on a VPS is ideal for developers and teams who work primarily in the terminal and want an AI coding agent close to their servers and services. It suits backend engineers, DevOps practitioners, and indie developers maintaining APIs, microservices, bots, or scheduled jobs on remote infrastructure. It’s also helpful for teams who want a shared, persistent environment where an agent can assist with code changes, maintenance tasks, and operational workflows over time.

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