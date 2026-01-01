Centrifugo is a powerful open-source real-time messaging server designed to handle the complexities of instant message delivery at scale. Unlike application-specific solutions like socket.io or SignalR, Centrifugo operates as a dedicated microservice that integrates with any backend language or framework through simple HTTP/GRPC APIs. This architecture allows you to add sophisticated real-time capabilities to existing applications without rewriting your backend. With support for WebSocket, HTTP-streaming, Server-Sent Events, WebTransport, and GRPC, Centrifugo ensures clients can connect using the most appropriate transport for their environment. The platform has been battle-tested to handle millions of concurrent connections and can deliver 500k messages per second on modest hardware, making it suitable for applications of any scale.

Common Use Cases

Development teams use Centrifugo to add real-time features to web and mobile applications without building custom WebSocket infrastructure, integrating pub/sub messaging through simple API calls from their existing backend. SaaS platforms deploy Centrifugo to power live dashboards, real-time analytics, and notification systems that update instantly for thousands of simultaneous users. Chat application developers leverage Centrifugo's presence tracking and message history features to build reliable messaging systems with automatic reconnection and message recovery. Gaming companies use it for multiplayer game state synchronization, lobby systems, and in-game notifications with predictable low latency. IoT platforms implement Centrifugo to stream sensor data, device telemetry, and location updates to web dashboards with minimal infrastructure overhead.

Key Features

Multiple real-time transports: WebSocket, HTTP-streaming, SSE, WebTransport, GRPC

Language-agnostic HTTP and GRPC server API for backend integration

Horizontal scalability using Redis engine for multi-node deployments

Channel presence tracking with join/leave notifications

Message history with automatic recovery upon client reconnection

Delta compression using Fossil algorithm for bandwidth efficiency

Built-in admin panel for monitoring connections, channels, and messages

JWT and custom authentication support for secure client connections

RPC calls from clients to backend over real-time connection

Prometheus metrics and Grafana dashboard integration

Supports millions of concurrent connections on standard hardware

Message broadcasting to thousands of clients with minimal latency

Why deploy Centrifugo on Hostinger VPS

