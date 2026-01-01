Up to 69% off

Claude Code hosting

Perform coding tasks with Claude Code VPS hosting

Backups semanales automáticos y gratis
Escáner de malware
Asistente con IA
5,49  € /mes
Garantía de reembolso de 30 días
claude code

Pick your Claude Code VPS hosting plan

-69%
KVM 1
17,99  €
5,49  € /mes
Se renueva a 11,99 €/mes durante 2 años. Cancela cuando quieras.
1 núcleo de vCPU
4 GB de RAM
50 GB de espacio en disco NVMe
4 TB de ancho de banda
Más vendido
-64%
KVM 2
21,99  €
7,99  € /mes
Se renueva a 14,99 €/mes durante 2 años. Cancela cuando quieras.
2 núcleos de vCPU
8 GB de RAM
100 GB de espacio en disco NVMe
8 TB de ancho de banda
-69%
KVM 4
35,99  €
10,99  € /mes
Se renueva a 27,99 €/mes durante 2 años. Cancela cuando quieras.
4 núcleos de vCPU
16 GB de RAM
200 GB de espacio en disco NVMe
16 TB de ancho de banda
-66%
KVM 8
64,99  €
21,99  € /mes
Se renueva a 49,99 €/mes durante 2 años. Cancela cuando quieras.
8 núcleos de vCPU
32 GB de RAM
400 GB de espacio en disco NVMe
32 TB de ancho de banda
-69%
KVM 1
17,99  €
5,49  € /mes
Se renueva a 11,99 €/mes durante 2 años. Cancela cuando quieras.
1 núcleo de vCPU
4 GB de RAM
50 GB de espacio en disco NVMe
4 TB de ancho de banda
Más vendido
-64%
KVM 2
21,99  €
7,99  € /mes
Se renueva a 14,99 €/mes durante 2 años. Cancela cuando quieras.
2 núcleos de vCPU
8 GB de RAM
100 GB de espacio en disco NVMe
8 TB de ancho de banda
-69%
KVM 4
35,99  €
10,99  € /mes
Se renueva a 27,99 €/mes durante 2 años. Cancela cuando quieras.
4 núcleos de vCPU
16 GB de RAM
200 GB de espacio en disco NVMe
16 TB de ancho de banda
-66%
KVM 8
64,99  €
21,99  € /mes
Se renueva a 49,99 €/mes durante 2 años. Cancela cuando quieras.
8 núcleos de vCPU
32 GB de RAM
400 GB de espacio en disco NVMe
32 TB de ancho de banda

Todo lo que necesitas y más con tu plan

Procesadores AMD EPYC
Almacenamiento SSD NVMe
Centros de datos en todo el mundo
Copias de seguridad semanales gratuitas
Gestión de firewalls
Velocidad de red de 1 Gbps
API pública
Asistente de IA impulsado por MCP
Dominio gratis durante 1 año
Procesadores AMD EPYC
Almacenamiento SSD NVMe
Centros de datos en todo el mundo
Copias de seguridad semanales gratuitas
Gestión de firewalls
Velocidad de red de 1 Gbps
API pública
Asistente de IA impulsado por MCP
Dominio gratis durante 1 año

Todos los planes se pagan por adelantado. La tarifa mensual refleja el precio total del plan dividido entre la cantidad de meses que lo componen.

Run private, high-performance AI environments with Claude Code VPS hosting

Claude Code is an AI-powered command-line tool that allows developers to use Claude models to perform coding tasks directly in their terminal. But to harness its full potential, you need a secure, scalable, always-on, and high-performance infrastructure — that’s where our VPS comes in.

With the Claude Code Remote feature, you can securely bridge your persistent VPS environment to the Claude mobile app or web interface. This ensures true 24/7 availability, allowing you to monitor and manage long-running coding tasks from any device.
claude code 2

Scale your AI development securely with Claude Code VPS hosting

Combine Claude Code’s intuitive AI workflow platform with our powerful VPS infrastructure. Deploy models faster, customize your setup, and keep full control over your data.

Secure accessibility via Remote Control

Uuse the Claude Code Remote Control feature to bridge into your dev environment from anywhere.

claude code

Optimized for AI workloads

Our VPS uses AMD EPYC processors and NVMe SSD storage to ensure stable, fast inference and deployment times.

claude code vps

Fully customizable setup

Install dependencies, manage APIs, and configure environments your way — with full root access and snapshots.

claude code 4

Secure accessibility via Remote Control

Uuse the Claude Code Remote Control feature to bridge into your dev environment from anywhere.

claude code

Optimized for AI workloads

Our VPS uses AMD EPYC processors and NVMe SSD storage to ensure stable, fast inference and deployment times.

claude code vps

Fully customizable setup

Install dependencies, manage APIs, and configure environments your way — with full root access and snapshots.

claude code 4

Ubicación de servidor recomendada:

Comprobando...

Deploy AI workloads anywhere in the world

We have data centers in Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. Choose the nearest server for faster model deployment, lower latency, and smoother collaboration.

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Highly-rated Claude Code VPS hosting provider

Gad Iradufasha
Gad Iradufasha

¡Estoy contentísimo con el hosting VPS de Hostinger! Su tiempo de actividad es excelente y mi web siempre funciona de maravilla. Además, cuando necesito ayuda, el equipo de soporte responde al momento, con profesionalidad y con soluciones claras.

Maxim Shishkin
Maxim Shishkin

Todo va perfecto con Hostinger, el chatbot con IA y la asistencia humana se complementan de maravilla. El VPS es increíble, siempre estable. Gracias al equipo de desarrollo y a todos los que lo hacen posible. ¡Enhorabuena! 🚀

Noel
Noel

¡Por fin un proveedor de hosting VPS que lo hace bien! Tiene buenos precios, un panel de control excelente que respeta el tiempo de los usuarios, backups impecables, un buen soporte y es totalmente estable.

Omkar
Omkar

Contacté con el soporte de Hostinger tras perder el acceso a mi instancia n8n autoalojada y quedé muy impresionado. Kodee y Mohammad, del equipo de soporte, fueron increíblemente pacientes y minuciosos.

Sylvain
Sylvain

Muchas gracias a Carla por ayudarme con la actualización de N8N en mi VPS de Hostinger. Fue muy profesional y se nota que sabe mucho. Gracias de nuevo, Carla.

Herriman
Herriman

El VPS de Hostinger es increíble. Siempre funciona, es rápido y estable. Nunca se cae ni falla.

Martin K
Martin K

La empresa funciona de maravilla, estoy muy satisfecho con los servicios que me ofrecen. No es tan caro como otros y sus planes de precios y configuraciones de VPS son geniales.

VPS made easy with Kodee

Built right into your VPS dashboard, Kodee – your AI-powered VPS agent – helps you manage and optimize your Claude Code environment effortlessly. Powered by the Model Context Protocol (MCP), Kodee can install dependencies, configure your coding setup, troubleshoot errors, and execute development commands directly via chat.

kodee

Garantía de reembolso de 30 días

Pruébalo sin riesgos con nuestra garantía de reembolso de 30 días. Puedes consultar nuestra Política de reembolsos para saber más.

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Puntuación:
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2,432
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Puntuación:
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874
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Claude Code VPS FAQ:

What is Claude Code VPS hosting?

Claude Code VPS hosting provides a private, secure environment to run and develop AI apps using Claude’s open-source framework.

Why should I host Claude Code on a VPS?

Running Claude Code on a VPS ensures better performance, data privacy, and scalability — perfect for teams working on AI projects. By running Claude Code on a VPS, you create a persistent, always-on development environment that operates independently of your local hardware. Using the Claude Code Remote feature, you securely bridge this VPS to your phone or browser, allowing you to trigger massive refactors or complex builds and walk away. Even if your laptop is closed or your phone dies, the VPS keeps 'grinding' through the task, sending you a push notification only when the job is done or your input is needed.

Does Claude Code require technical setup?

It’s simple to set up. You can deploy it with one click and use Kodee, our AI assistant, for quick configuration and troubleshooting.

Can I integrate Claude Code with APIs or external tools?

Yes. You can connect Claude Code to multiple AI APIs and libraries directly from your VPS environment.

Is Claude Code VPS hosting secure?

Absolutely. Our VPS includes DDoS protection, malware scanning, and free weekly backups to keep your AI data safe.

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