Up to 69% off

Codex Cli Hosting

Take control of your Codex CLI environment

Respaldos semanales automáticos y gratis
Escáner de malware
Asistente con IA
CO$ 21.900 /mes
Elegir plan
Garantía de reembolso por 30 días
codex cli hosting

Pick your perfect Codex Cli Hosting plan

-66%
KVM 1
CO$ 64.900
CO$ 21.900 /mes
Elegir plan
Se renueva a CO$ 43.900/mes por 2 años. Cancela cuando quieras.
1 núcleo de vCPU
4 GB RAM
50 GB de espacio en disco NVMe
4 TB de ancho de banda
Más vendido
-60%
KVM 2
CO$ 79.900
CO$ 31.900 /mes
Elegir plan
Se renueva a CO$ 56.900/mes por 2 años. Cancela cuando quieras.
2 núcleos de vCPU
8 GB RAM
100 GB de espacio en disco NVMe
8 TB de ancho de banda
-69%
KVM 4
CO$ 143.900
CO$ 43.900 /mes
Elegir plan
Se renueva a CO$ 109.900/mes por 2 años. Cancela cuando quieras.
4 núcleos de vCPU
16 GB RAM
200 GB de espacio en disco NVMe
16 TB de ancho de banda
-66%
KVM 8
CO$ 261.900
CO$ 87.900 /mes
Elegir plan
Se renueva a CO$ 189.900/mes por 2 años. Cancela cuando quieras.
8 núcleos de vCPU
32 GB RAM
400 GB de espacio en disco NVMe
32 TB de ancho de banda
-66%
KVM 1
CO$ 64.900
CO$ 21.900 /mes
Elegir plan
Se renueva a CO$ 43.900/mes por 2 años. Cancela cuando quieras.
1 núcleo de vCPU
4 GB RAM
50 GB de espacio en disco NVMe
4 TB de ancho de banda
Más vendido
-60%
KVM 2
CO$ 79.900
CO$ 31.900 /mes
Elegir plan
Se renueva a CO$ 56.900/mes por 2 años. Cancela cuando quieras.
2 núcleos de vCPU
8 GB RAM
100 GB de espacio en disco NVMe
8 TB de ancho de banda
-69%
KVM 4
CO$ 143.900
CO$ 43.900 /mes
Elegir plan
Se renueva a CO$ 109.900/mes por 2 años. Cancela cuando quieras.
4 núcleos de vCPU
16 GB RAM
200 GB de espacio en disco NVMe
16 TB de ancho de banda
-66%
KVM 8
CO$ 261.900
CO$ 87.900 /mes
Elegir plan
Se renueva a CO$ 189.900/mes por 2 años. Cancela cuando quieras.
8 núcleos de vCPU
32 GB RAM
400 GB de espacio en disco NVMe
32 TB de ancho de banda

Cada plan tiene todo lo que necesitas y más

Procesadores AMD EPYC
Almacenamiento SSD NVMe
Centros de datos en todo el mundo
Copias de seguridad semanales gratuitas
Gestión de firewalls
Velocidad de red de 1 Gbps
API pública
Terminal web con IA
Dominio gratis por 1 año
Procesadores AMD EPYC
Almacenamiento SSD NVMe
Centros de datos en todo el mundo
Copias de seguridad semanales gratuitas
Gestión de firewalls
Velocidad de red de 1 Gbps
API pública
Terminal web con IA
Dominio gratis por 1 año

Todos los planes se pagan por adelantado. La tarifa mensual refleja el precio total del plan dividido entre la cantidad de meses que lo componen.

El pago se puede realizar en hasta 12 cuotas

O pagamento pode ser parcelado em até 12x

Command line tools without limits

Codex CLI is a command line interface that helps developers interact with their projects and workflows directly from the terminal. It is often used to automate tasks, manage code operations, and streamline everyday development routines.

Running Codex CLI on a VPS lets you keep a dedicated environment that is always available for your tools and scripts. You can adjust resources, control access, and support reliable performance as your projects and automation needs grow.
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Codex Cli Hosting

Everything you need for your Codex Cli Hosting

Run Codex CLI VPS hosting for faster, smarter automation Give Codex CLI dedicated VPS resources so your coding agent can analyze large repositories, run complex shell tasks, and stay responsive across long sessions, with the performance and control you need for serious terminal‑based development.

Advanced security

Catch any malicious files with a malware scanner. Secure your server with DDoS protection and a built-in firewall. Control your website accessibility with a dedicated IP address.

Codex Cli Hosting

Top-notch performance

Your server will run on AMD EPYC processors and NVMe SSD storage, and you will get a 300 Mb/s infrastructure for your needs. If you need more VPS resources, upgrade anytime with a few clicks.

Codex Cli Hosting

Full control with a way out

Configure your Codex Cli Hosting with full root access as you want. Before making any major changes, take a free manual snapshot. If anything, restore your data using the latest free automatic backup.

Codex Cli Hosting

Advanced security

Catch any malicious files with a malware scanner. Secure your server with DDoS protection and a built-in firewall. Control your website accessibility with a dedicated IP address.

Codex Cli Hosting

Top-notch performance

Your server will run on AMD EPYC processors and NVMe SSD storage, and you will get a 300 Mb/s infrastructure for your needs. If you need more VPS resources, upgrade anytime with a few clicks.

Codex Cli Hosting

Full control with a way out

Configure your Codex Cli Hosting with full root access as you want. Before making any major changes, take a free manual snapshot. If anything, restore your data using the latest free automatic backup.

Codex Cli Hosting

Ubicación de servidor recomendada:

Comprobando...

Launch locally. Grow globally

Boost loading speed by choosing a server location that is as close as possible to your audience. We have data centers across North America, Europe, Asia, and South America.

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Codex Cli Hosting you can rely on

Gad Iradufasha
Gad Iradufasha

¡Estoy contentísimo con el hosting VPS de Hostinger! Su tiempo de actividad es excelente y mi web siempre funciona de maravilla. Además, cuando necesito ayuda, el equipo de soporte responde al momento, con profesionalidad y con soluciones claras.

Maxim Shishkin
Maxim Shishkin

Todo va perfecto con Hostinger, el chatbot con IA y el soporte humano se complementan de lujo. El VPS es increíble, siempre estable. Gracias al equipo de desarrollo y a todos los que lo hacen posible. ¡Sigan así! 🚀

Noel
Noel

¡Por fin un proveedor de hosting VPS que lo hace bien! Tiene buenos precios, un panel de control excelente que respeta el tiempo de los usuarios, backups impecables, un buen soporte y es totalmente fiable.

Omkar
Omkar

Contacté con el soporte de Hostinger tras perder el acceso a mi instancia n8n autoalojada y quedé muy impresionado. Kodee y Mohammad, del equipo de soporte, fueron increíblemente pacientes y minuciosos.

Sylvain
Sylvain

Muchas gracias a Carla por ayudarme con la actualización de N8N en mi VPS de Hostinger. Fue muy profesional y se nota que sabe mucho. Gracias de nuevo, Carla.

Herriman
Herriman

El VPS de Hostinger es increíble. Siempre funciona, es rápido y estable. Nunca se cae ni falla.

Martin K
Martin K

La empresa funciona de maravilla, estoy muy satisfecho con los servicios que me brindan. No es tan caro como otros y sus planes de precios y configuraciones de VPS son geniales.

Work smarter with Kodee

Kodee – your friendly AI assistant – is here to help you with any VPS-related questions.

The AI agent is always on and available at no extra cost, helping with all VPS management tasks. Whether you are fixing an error, updating your firewall, or managing data, the AI agent simplifies the process and saves you time by turning simple prompts into reliable server operations.
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Codex Cli Hosting

Garantía de devolución de dinero por 30 días

Pruébalo sin riesgos con nuestra garantía de reembolso de 30 días. Puedes consultar nuestra Política de reembolsos para más detalles.

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Puntaje:
4.6/5
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Puntaje:
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Codex Cli Hosting VPS FAQs

Get answers to the most frequently asked questions about Codex Cli Hosting services.

What is Codex CLI and what can I use it for on a VPS?

Codex CLI is OpenAI’s terminal-based coding agent that runs locally and interacts with your codebase using natural language. On a VPS, you can use Codex CLI to inspect repositories, generate and edit code, run commands, and automate routine development tasks in a remote server environment. This makes it useful for managing backend services, scripts, and deployment workflows directly from the command line.

Why should I run Codex CLI on a VPS instead of my local machine?

Running Codex CLI on a VPS keeps your development and automation environment online and accessible from anywhere, without relying on your personal device. It allows you to colocate the agent next to your services, databases, or CI pipelines, reducing friction when modifying or deploying code on production-like infrastructure. A VPS also isolates Codex’s actions from your personal desktop, which can be preferable for dedicated project environments or team access.

How much control and customization do I get when hosting Codex CLI on a VPS?

With a VPS you typically get full shell and root access, so you can install Codex CLI with your preferred package manager, configure environment variables, and tune shell, Git, and tool integrations as you like. You can define exactly which directories Codex can access, how sandboxing is configured, and what additional tools or MCP servers it can use. This level of control is useful if you need custom workflows, stricter security boundaries, or project-specific automation scripts.

Is a VPS powerful enough for good performance and scalability with Codex CLI?

Codex CLI offloads most of the heavy AI computation to OpenAI’s APIs, so the VPS doesn’t need extreme CPU or GPU power for the agent itself. However, choosing a VPS with sufficient CPU, RAM, and fast disk is important when Codex is running tests, builds, or other resource-intensive commands on your codebase. You can start with a modest instance and upgrade to more CPU, memory, or storage as your projects, repositories, and automated workflows grow.

Who is Codex CLI hosting on a VPS best suited for?

Hosting Codex CLI on a VPS is ideal for developers and teams who work primarily in the terminal and want an AI coding agent close to their servers and services. It suits backend engineers, DevOps practitioners, and indie developers maintaining APIs, microservices, bots, or scheduled jobs on remote infrastructure. It’s also helpful for teams who want a shared, persistent environment where an agent can assist with code changes, maintenance tasks, and operational workflows over time.

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