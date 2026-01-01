Deploy RustDesk in one click installation.
Open-source remote desktop server giving you full control over secure remote access without subscription fees or data routing through third parties.
Choose a VPS plan for RustDesk
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with RustDesk
RustDesk is an open-source remote desktop platform built in Rust, delivering a self-hosted alternative to TeamViewer and AnyDesk without usage limits, seat restrictions, or recurring license costs. It deploys two server components â€” hbbs for connection management and hbbr for relay â€” enabling direct peer-to-peer connections with automatic fallback when firewalls prevent direct routing.
Self-hosting the RustDesk server means your remote access sessions are never routed through third-party infrastructure. Encryption keys, connection logs, and access policies stay under your control, making it suitable for IT teams with strict compliance requirements.
Key features of RustDesk
No Subscription Fees
Eliminates per-seat licensing costs typical of commercial remote desktop solutions, making it economical for growing teams.
End-to-End Encryption
All remote sessions are encrypted, with cryptographic keys stored on your own server rather than a commercial provider.
Cross-Platform Clients
Client apps are available for Windows, macOS, Linux, Android, and iOS, enabling remote access from virtually any device.
P2P with Relay Fallback
Establishes direct peer-to-peer connections for best performance, automatically falling back to relay when NAT or firewalls intervene.
Unattended Access
Supports unattended remote sessions for server management and after-hours maintenance without requiring someone at the remote machine.
Why run RustDesk on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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