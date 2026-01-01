Deploy Razzia in one click installation.
Self-hosted real-time quiz platform for running multiplayer quiz events from your own VPS.
Choose a VPS plan for Razzia
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Razzia
Razzia is an open-source, self-hosted real-time quiz platform designed for live events, team gatherings, and classroom sessions. A host creates a game room through the password-protected manager dashboard, shares the room code with participants, and controls the pace of the quiz â€” all running in any modern browser with no app download required from participants.
Self-hosting Razzia on your own VPS keeps your quiz content and participant data private, with no per-game fees or dependency on a third-party service. The lightweight single-container deployment makes it practical for both ad hoc events and regular recurring team activities.
Key features of Razzia
Real-Time Multiplayer
WebSocket-powered live gameplay delivers questions and scores to all participants simultaneously with no noticeable lag, even across different networks.
No App Required
Participants join instantly via any modern browser using a room code â€” no account, no installation, and no sign-up friction before the quiz starts.
Manager Dashboard
The password-protected /manager interface gives the host full control over game flow â€” start, advance, and end rounds at their own pace.
Custom Quiz Content
Define quizzes as JSON files stored on your server, giving you complete ownership over questions, answers, and scoring without any vendor lock-in.
Simultaneous Rooms
Run multiple independent game rooms from a single instance, so one deployment can serve several teams or sessions at the same time.
Why run Razzia on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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