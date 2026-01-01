Up to 70% off for OpenTTD

Deploy OpenTTD in one click installation.

Open-source multiplayer game server for the classic Transport Tycoon Deluxe, supporting up to 255 simultaneous players.

Launch your application instantly
Free Automatic weekly backups
AI-managed VPS
CAN$9.09/mo
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30-day money-back guarantee
Deploy OpenTTD in one click installation.

Choose a VPS plan for OpenTTD

67% off
KVM 1
CAN$27.19
CAN$9.09/mo
Choose plan
Renews at CAN$ 16.79/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
64% off
KVM 2
CAN$34.19
CAN$12.29/mo
Choose plan
Renews at CAN$ 20.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
70% off
KVM 4
CAN$59.99
CAN$18.19/mo
Choose plan
Renews at CAN$ 40.49/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
65% off
KVM 8
CAN$103.29
CAN$36.29/mo
Choose plan
Renews at CAN$ 69.79/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth
67% off
KVM 1
CAN$27.19
CAN$9.09/mo
Choose plan
Renews at CAN$ 16.79/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
64% off
KVM 2
CAN$34.19
CAN$12.29/mo
Choose plan
Renews at CAN$ 20.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
70% off
KVM 4
CAN$59.99
CAN$18.19/mo
Choose plan
Renews at CAN$ 40.49/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
65% off
KVM 8
CAN$103.29
CAN$36.29/mo
Choose plan
Renews at CAN$ 69.79/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth

Every plan has everything you need and more

Docker manager
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year
Docker manager
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year

All plans are paid upfront. The monthly rate reflects the total plan price divided by the number of months in your plan.

What you can build with OpenTTD

OpenTTD is a free, open-source reimplementation of Transport Tycoon Deluxe, the landmark transport simulation game. Run as a dedicated multiplayer server, it lets up to 255 players simultaneously build and compete over road, rail, sea, and air networks across procedurally generated or hand-crafted maps. Decades of community development have added new map types, improved AI opponents, and a rich ecosystem of NewGRF content packs for vehicles, industries, and town styles.

Self-hosting your OpenTTD server on a VPS gives you full control over game settings, mods, player access, and server visibility â€” whether you want a private game with friends or a publicly listed server discoverable through the OpenTTD Game Coordinator.

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What you can build with {name}

Key features of OpenTTD

Massive Multiplayer Support

Host up to 255 simultaneous players with built-in support for public, invite-only, and password-protected game modes.

NewGRF Mod Support

Extend your server with community-created NewGRF content packs that add new vehicles, industries, terrain types, and visual styles.

Save Game Persistence

Configurable autosave intervals and a persistent data volume protect game progress and allow easy rollback to any earlier session.

Public Server Discovery

Automatically registers with the OpenTTD Game Coordinator so players worldwide can find and join your server from the in-game server browser.

Classic Gameplay Revived

Faithful reimplementation of Transport Tycoon Deluxe with decades of gameplay improvements, new map generators, and enhanced AI opponents.

Why run OpenTTD on Hostinger

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

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Launch locally. Grow globally

Choose a server location close to your audience to boost loading speeds. We have data centers across North America, Europe, Asia, and South America.
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Launch locally. Grow globally

Docker VPS hosting you can rely on

Gad Iradufasha
Gad Iradufasha

I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.

Maxim Shishkin
Maxim Shishkin

Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up ðŸš€

Noel
Noel

Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.

Omkar
Omkar

I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldnâ€™t be more impressed. Kodee and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.

Sylvain
Sylvain

Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.

Herriman
Herriman

Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.

Martin K
Martin K

The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.

30-day money-back guarantee

Try it risk-free with our 30-day money-back guarantee. See our refund policy for details.

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