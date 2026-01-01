Deploy Open Agent in one click installation.
Self-hosted AI assistant platform with LLM orchestration, RAG knowledge bases, agent loops, and MCP tool integrations.
Choose a VPS plan for Open Agent
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Open Agent
Open Agent is a production-ready self-hosted AI agent platform that connects large language models with your data and tools. It supports 28+ model providers through a unified interface, turning documents, wikis, and databases into searchable RAG knowledge bases that ground your agents in accurate context.
Deploying Open Agent on your own VPS keeps sensitive conversations and proprietary documents off third-party infrastructure. Role-based access control, SSO integration, and multi-tenant workspaces make it suitable for teams and enterprises that need governance without sacrificing flexibility.
Key features of Open Agent
Multi-provider LLM support
Connect to 28+ model providers including OpenAI, DeepSeek, and local models through a standardized abstraction layer.
Built-in RAG pipeline
Ingest PDFs, wikis, and documents into semantic vector stores so agents retrieve accurate, grounded context automatically.
MCP tool integrations
Extend agent capabilities with Model Context Protocol servers that connect to external APIs, databases, and automation tools.
Enterprise access control
Manage users with role-based permissions, SSO via OIDC, OAuth2, LDAP, and SAML, and isolated multi-tenant workspaces.
Agent loop orchestration
Define multi-step agent workflows with tool-calling loops, retry logic, and audit logging for production-grade reliability.
Why run Open Agent on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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