Open-source network infrastructure modeling and documentation platform for IP addresses, racks, and circuits.
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What you can build with NetBox
NetBox is the leading open-source platform for modelling and documenting network infrastructure. Originally developed by DigitalOcean, it provides a comprehensive source of truth for IP address management (IPAM), data centre infrastructure management (DCIM), circuits, connections, and virtualization resources. Network engineers use NetBox to track every device, cable, IP address, and VLAN across their entire infrastructure.
Self-hosting NetBox on your VPS keeps all network documentation private and accessible to your operations team. This deployment includes PostgreSQL for data storage, Redis for caching and background tasks, and a dedicated worker process for reliable task execution. An admin account is automatically created on first launch with the credentials configured during deployment.
Key features of NetBox
IP address management
Track IP prefixes, addresses, ranges, and VLANs with hierarchical organization and utilization tracking.
Device inventory
Model network devices, device types, manufacturers, and platforms with rack elevation diagrams and cable traces.
Circuit tracking
Document WAN circuits, providers, and connections with A/Z termination mapping and contract details.
REST and GraphQL APIs
Full REST and GraphQL APIs enable automation, integration with monitoring tools, and programmatic infrastructure management.
Custom fields
Extend any object type with custom fields, tags, and validation rules to fit your organization specific documentation needs.
Change logging
Complete audit trail of every change to infrastructure records with user attribution and timestamps.
Why run NetBox on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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