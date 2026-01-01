Neko is a self-hosted virtual browser that streams a live browser session over WebRTC so multiple users can view and control it simultaneously. Originally built for watch parties, it has grown into a versatile remote-browser platform supporting Firefox, Chromium, and other engines with persistent profile storage.

Self-hosting Neko on your own VPS puts you in control of who can access the session, keeps your home IP private, and provides the upload bandwidth needed to stream smoothly to every connected viewer without relying on third-party screen-sharing services.