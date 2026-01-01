MySQL is the world's most widely adopted open-source relational database, trusted as the data layer behind countless websites, SaaS products, and business applications. It pairs full ACID compliance through the InnoDB storage engine with proven replication, a mature SQL dialect, and broad driver support across every major programming language, so the apps and frameworks you already use connect to it without changes.

Running MySQL on your own VPS gives you dedicated CPU, memory, and disk for your queries, complete control over configuration and tuning, and a single shared database server for all of your applications â€” without the recurring fees and resource caps of managed database services.