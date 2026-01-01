Deploy MongoDB 4 in one-click installation.
Flexible document-oriented NoSQL database for modern applications with dynamic schemas and powerful querying.
Choose a VPS plan for MongoDB 4
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with MongoDB 4
MongoDB is a leading open-source document database that stores data in flexible JSON-like documents rather than rigid relational tables. Version 4.4 delivers a production-ready platform with ACID multi-document transactions, a powerful aggregation framework, and horizontal scalability through sharding. Its dynamic schema lets application data structures evolve without complex migrations, making it a natural fit for modern development workflows.
Running MongoDB on your own VPS gives you dedicated I/O performance, full configuration control, and predictable costs compared to managed cloud database services. You can tune memory allocation, implement custom backup strategies, and connect any application using the native drivers available for every major programming language.
Key features of MongoDB 4
Document Data Model
Store hierarchical, nested data in single documents instead of spreading it across multiple joined tables, simplifying application code and queries.
ACID Transactions
Multi-document ACID transactions guarantee data consistency across collections, meeting the reliability requirements of financial and critical business data.
Aggregation Framework
Powerful pipeline-based aggregation processes and transforms data server-side, enabling complex analytics without moving data to a separate system.
Horizontal Scaling
Built-in sharding distributes data across multiple nodes automatically, scaling write throughput and storage as your data grows.
Rich Query Language
Supports full-text search, geospatial queries, and complex filtering with secondary indexes optimized for every access pattern.
Why run MongoDB 4 on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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