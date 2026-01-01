Deploy Miniflux in one click installation.
Minimalist open-source RSS reader built in Go for fast, distraction-free feed consumption.
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Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Miniflux
Miniflux is a minimalist, opinionated RSS feed reader designed around one principle: get out of the way and let you read. Built in Go and backed by PostgreSQL, it handles RSS, Atom, RDF, and JSON feeds through a clean, keyboard-driven interface with no bloat or unnecessary complexity. With over 7,000 GitHub stars, it has earned a loyal following among developers and privacy-conscious users who want speed without clutter.
Self-hosting Miniflux keeps your subscription list and reading habits entirely private. There are no third-party trackers, no behavioural profiling, and no service that can be shut down or paywalled. You own your feeds, your articles, and your reading history.
Key features of Miniflux
Full-Text Scraping
Fetches complete articles from feeds that only publish summaries, so you always read the full content without leaving the interface.
Keyboard Navigation
Comprehensive keyboard shortcuts let you move through feeds, mark articles read, and open links without touching the mouse.
Read-Later Integrations
Sends articles to Pocket, Wallabag, Instapaper, and Pinboard with a single action for later offline reading.
Third-Party Client API
Fever and Google Reader compatible APIs let popular mobile apps like Reeder and NetNewsWire connect to your self-hosted instance.
Multi-User Support
Each user gets their own independent feed list, read state, and settings on a single shared server instance.
Why run Miniflux on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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