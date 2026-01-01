Deploy Mathesar in one-click installation.
Open-source spreadsheet-style interface for exploring and editing PostgreSQL databases without writing SQL.
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What you can build with Mathesar
Mathesar is an open-source web application that puts a spreadsheet-style interface on top of any PostgreSQL database. Instead of replacing your database, it connects directly using native PostgreSQL roles and permissions, so every user sees exactly the data they are authorized to access â€” with no separate identity layer required.
Self-hosting Mathesar keeps your data under your control while giving non-technical team members a way to query, filter, and edit records through a familiar grid interface. Developers retain full access to the underlying Postgres schema, meaning Mathesar works alongside your existing tools rather than replacing them.
Key features of Mathesar
Spreadsheet-style editing
Browse, filter, sort, and edit rows in any table through a familiar grid â€” no SQL or database client needed.
Visual query builder
Build queries with joins, aggregations, and filters through a point-and-click interface that stays in sync with your Postgres schema.
Native access control
Mathesar uses real PostgreSQL roles and permissions, so what users can see and edit is always governed by your database's own security rules.
CSV import and export
Upload CSV or TSV files directly into tables, or export any view to a spreadsheet for offline analysis.
Shareable data forms
Create simple input forms that let collaborators add rows to a table without exposing the full database interface.
Why run Mathesar on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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