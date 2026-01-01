Deploy Marreta in one-click installation.
Self-hosted web content proxy that retrieves and cleans articles for distraction-free, tracking-free reading.
Choose a VPS plan for Marreta
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Marreta
Marreta is a self-hosted web proxy that fetches and processes web pages to deliver clean, readable versions stripped of tracking cookies, ads, and access barriers. It normalizes URLs, removes noise from HTML output, and caches results locally so repeated reads return instantly. Custom per-domain rules let you fine-tune how specific sites are cleaned and rendered.
Running Marreta on your own VPS means all processing happens on infrastructure you control â€” no third-party reading service receives your browsing history. The result is a private, fast, and self-contained alternative to cloud-based reader proxies, with no usage limits and no data leaving your server.
Key features of Marreta
URL Cleaning and Normalization
Strips tracking parameters, redirects, and query noise from URLs before fetching, producing clean canonical links every time.
Cookie-Free Content Fetching
Retrieves pages without cookies or identifying headers, bypassing cookie consent popups and cookie-based access gates.
HTML Optimization
Removes ads, scripts, popups, and non-content elements to deliver a clean, fast-loading version of the page.
Intelligent Caching
Caches processed pages locally so repeated visits return immediately without re-fetching or re-processing the source page.
Per-Domain Custom Rules
Apply site-specific CSS removal, JavaScript injection, and custom header or cookie rules to fine-tune output for any domain.
JSON API Access
Every processed URL is also available as a JSON API response, making Marreta easy to integrate into automation workflows.
Why run Marreta on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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