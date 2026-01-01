MariaDB is one of the world's most widely deployed relational databases, created by the original MySQL developers to remain permanently open source. It offers full ACID compliance, MySQL compatibility, multiple storage engines, and enterprise features like Galera Cluster for high availability â€” making it a solid foundation for web applications, SaaS platforms, and data workloads of any size.

Running MariaDB on your own VPS gives you dedicated database resources, direct control over configuration and tuning, and a shared database server accessible to all your applications â€” without the overhead and per-resource pricing of managed database services.