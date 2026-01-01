ManageIQ is an open-source cloud management and orchestration platform â€” the upstream project behind Red Hat CloudForms â€” that unifies operations across virtual machines, containers, public clouds, and networks under a single console. It discovers infrastructure across VMware, Red Hat Virtualization, OpenStack, Kubernetes, AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, and more, then layers policy, automation, and chargeback on top.

Self-hosting ManageIQ keeps your inventory data, automation workflows, and policy definitions on infrastructure you control, with no per-node licensing fees. The all-in-one container bundles the appliance, PostgreSQL database, and memcached so you can evaluate the full platform from a single deployment.