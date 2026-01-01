LinkAce is an open-source bookmark archive built for people who want long-term, organized custody of every link they collect. It captures titles and descriptions automatically, monitors saved URLs for broken or moved targets, and can hand pages off to the Internet Archive so important sources stay reachable even when the original site disappears.

Self-hosting LinkAce on your own VPS keeps your reading history, research, and shared lists out of third-party trackers and proprietary bookmark services. The included MariaDB database and Redis cache give you a fast, private knowledge base you fully own, with browser bookmarklets, RSS feeds, and a full REST API for integrations.