Deploy LibreSpeed in one click installation.
Self-hosted internet speed test that runs in any browser with no Flash, Java, or plugins required.
Choose a VPS plan for LibreSpeed
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with LibreSpeed
LibreSpeed is a lightweight, open-source HTML5 speed test that measures download, upload, ping, and jitter directly in the browser. Unlike commercial speedtest sites it runs entirely on infrastructure you control, so you can publish a private speed test for your team, ISP, or customers without sending traffic through third-party measurement servers.
Self-hosting LibreSpeed on a VPS gives you accurate, repeatable measurements against a server you trust, with a per-test results database that lets you compare connection quality over time. Tests work on any modern desktop or mobile browser with no install step and no client app.
Key features of LibreSpeed
No-install browser test
Pure HTML5 and JavaScript â€” runs in any modern browser on desktop or mobile, with no Flash, Java, or download required.
Download, upload, ping, jitter
Reports all four standard metrics with configurable test duration and concurrent connection counts for accurate results.
Results database
Built-in SQLite or MySQL backend stores every test run with timestamp, IP, and ISP so you can track changes over time.
Customizable branding
Edit the front-end HTML, swap the logo, and apply your own theme to ship a fully branded speed test for your organization.
IP and ISP lookup
Optional ipinfo.io integration enriches each result with the visitor's ISP, organization, and approximate location.
Why run LibreSpeed on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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