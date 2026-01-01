Judge0 CE is an open-source online judge system that exposes a simple HTTP JSON API for compiling and executing source code across more than 60 programming languages, including C, C++, Java, Python, JavaScript, Go, Rust, and Ruby. Each submission is compiled and run inside a fully isolated, resource-limited sandbox using Linux kernel namespaces and cgroups, preventing runaway processes, memory exhaustion, or filesystem escapes.

Self-hosting Judge0 lets you build coding assessment platforms, competitive programming judges, or educational tools without relying on third-party execution services. You own the API, control rate limits, and keep all submission data on your own VPS. The CE edition is free and MIT-licensed, with no per-execution fees regardless of volume.