Deploy ITFlow in one-click installation.
Open-source PSA platform for MSPs covering IT documentation, ticketing, billing, and client management in one system.
Choose a VPS plan for ITFlow
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with ITFlow
ITFlow is a free, open-source Professional Services Automation (PSA) platform built specifically for Managed Service Providers. It consolidates IT documentation, support ticketing, billing and invoicing, client management, and infrastructure monitoring into one self-hosted system â€” eliminating the scattered stack of separate tools most MSPs use to run daily operations.
Self-hosting ITFlow on a VPS gives your business full ownership of every client record, credential, and financial document, with no per-technician licensing fees or data held by third-party SaaS vendors. On first access, a setup wizard walks you through creating your company profile and admin account before the system opens for client work.
Key features of ITFlow
IT documentation hub
Centralise client assets, credentials, domains, SSL certificates, and network documentation in a searchable, structured knowledge base.
Ticketing and helpdesk
Manage support tickets from creation to resolution with email-to-ticket parsing, SLA tracking, and technician time logging.
Billing and invoicing
Generate quotes, send invoices, track expenses, and monitor revenue from a built-in accounting dashboard without a separate billing tool.
Domain and SSL alerts
Automatically monitors expiry dates for client domains and SSL certificates and sends alerts before renewals become critical.
Client portal
Clients log in to a branded self-service portal to view their open tickets, shared documents, and invoices.
Vendor and license tracking
Record software licenses, vendor contacts, and renewal dates alongside the client assets they belong to.
Why run ITFlow on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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