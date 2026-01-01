Inkscape is the leading open-source vector graphics editor for creating logos, icons, illustrations, and technical diagrams in SVG format. This template runs the full Inkscape desktop application via KasmVNC, making it accessible from any modern browser without installing anything locally.

Hosting Inkscape on a VPS gives you a persistent design workspace that follows you across devices. Your custom extensions, palettes, templates, and project files are always available, and the environment is secured behind HTTPS with password authentication â€” no VPN or desktop sync required.