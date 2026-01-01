Indico is a feature-rich event management platform created at CERN â€” the birthplace of the Web â€” to coordinate everything from small seminars to global scientific conferences with thousands of participants. It handles abstract submission and peer review, multi-track agendas, paper proceedings, room bookings, registration, payment, and badge printing in a single integrated system.

Self-hosting Indico on your VPS keeps sensitive participant data, abstracts, and academic submissions on infrastructure you control, avoids per-event SaaS fees for large conferences, and lets you customize themes, plugins, and authentication to match institutional requirements.