Deploy Fusion RSS in one-click installation.
Lightweight self-hosted RSS reader with a clean web UI, keyboard shortcuts, and Fever API support.
Choose a VPS plan for Fusion RSS
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Fusion RSS
Fusion is a minimalist open-source RSS reader written in Go that focuses on a fast, distraction-free reading workflow. It parses RSS and Atom feeds, auto-discovers feeds from website URLs, and organises subscriptions into groups while tracking unread state, bookmarks, and full-text search across your library.
Self-hosting Fusion on your VPS keeps your subscription list and reading history off third-party services, and its Fever API compatibility lets native mobile clients like Reeder, Unread, and FeedMe sync against your own instance instead of a cloud aggregator.
Key features of Fusion RSS
Fever API support
Sync articles to native iOS, Android, and desktop clients like Reeder, Unread, and FeedMe through the built-in Fever-compatible API.
Keyboard-driven reader
Google Reader-style shortcuts let you triage hundreds of articles per session without leaving the keyboard.
Feed auto-discovery
Paste any website URL and Fusion locates the RSS or Atom feed automatically, with group organisation for tidy subscription lists.
Responsive PWA
Installable progressive web app delivers a native-feel reading experience on phones, tablets, and desktop browsers.
OIDC single sign-on
Optional OpenID Connect integration lets you authenticate against Keycloak, Authelia, or any compliant identity provider.
No AI bloat
Deliberately omits AI summarisation and recommendation features to keep the reader focused, lightweight, and predictable.
Why run Fusion RSS on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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