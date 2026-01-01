FreshRSS is a free, self-hosted RSS and Atom feed aggregator that brings all your information sources into a single, fast reading interface. Built with PHP and requiring minimal resources, it supports multi-user deployments, extensive keyboard shortcuts, advanced filtering, and full article content fetching â€” so you never have to visit each source individually. The mobile-responsive design and API compatibility with third-party readers like Reeder and NetNewsWire make it a complete replacement for discontinued services like Google Reader.

Self-hosting FreshRSS on your VPS means 24/7 feed updates regardless of your local internet connection, complete privacy over your reading habits, and no algorithm deciding what you see. Your carefully curated subscriptions and reading history are preserved in persistent storage, safe across container updates.