Deploy FOSSBilling in one-click installation.
Open-source billing and client management platform for web hosting providers, agencies, and freelancers.
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What you can build with FOSSBilling
FOSSBilling is a free, open-source billing and client management system designed for web hosting companies, agencies, and freelancers who need a professional self-hosted alternative to costly billing software subscriptions. It provides a complete client portal where customers can manage their services, submit support tickets, pay invoices, and view order history â€” all from a single branded interface.
Self-hosting FOSSBilling keeps all client data, payment records, and billing history under your direct control with no per-transaction fees or vendor lock-in. The platform supports multiple payment gateways, automated recurring billing, and a modular extension system that lets you tailor it precisely to your business workflows.
Key features of FOSSBilling
Automated recurring billing
Set up subscription products that automatically invoice customers on your defined billing cycle, reducing manual work and ensuring predictable revenue collection.
Integrated support tickets
Built-in helpdesk lets clients open and track support tickets directly inside their portal, keeping billing and support communication in one place.
Multiple payment gateways
Connect PayPal, Stripe, and dozens of other payment processors so clients can pay invoices in the way that suits them best.
Client self-service portal
Customers can manage their own services, download invoices, update contact details, and monitor their account status without contacting you.
Order and product management
Define configurable products and pricing tiers, handle upgrades and downgrades, and automate provisioning hooks through the extensible module system.
Built-in cron automation
The official Docker image runs FOSSBilling cron automatically every five minutes, so invoices are generated and subscriptions renewed without any manual scheduling.
Why run FOSSBilling on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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