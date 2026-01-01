Firefox in Docker runs a fully-featured browser on your VPS and streams it to any modern web browser via a web-based GUI. This gives you an isolated browsing environment that protects your local devices, masks your home IP address, and lets you maintain a consistent browsing profile â€” complete with bookmarks, passwords, and extensions â€” accessible from anywhere in the world.

Self-hosting Firefox on your VPS means your browsing sessions are never processed through a commercial remote-desktop service, giving security researchers, privacy-conscious users, and remote teams a private, always-available browser under their own control.