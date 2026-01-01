Faktory is a standalone background job server that brings powerful job processing to any programming language. It provides a simple protocol-based interface so workers written in Ruby, Go, Python, JavaScript, PHP, and more can all share the same job infrastructure without being tied to a single language ecosystem.

Self-hosting Faktory on your VPS gives you full control over job queues, retry logic, and performance data. The built-in web dashboard lets you monitor throughput, inspect failed jobs, and manage queues in real time without any additional tooling.