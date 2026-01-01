Deploy EMQX in one click installation.
High-performance open-source MQTT broker for IoT and real-time messaging with a built-in web management dashboard.
Choose a VPS plan for EMQX
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with EMQX
EMQX is a highly scalable, open-source MQTT message broker designed for IoT, industrial automation, and real-time data streaming. It handles millions of concurrent MQTT connections with sub-millisecond latency and supports MQTT 3.1, 3.1.1, and 5.0 along with MQTT over WebSockets. A built-in rule engine lets you process, route, and transform device messages without writing backend code, connecting directly to databases, cloud services, and HTTP endpoints.
The included web dashboard provides a comprehensive management interface for monitoring cluster health, connection statistics, subscription trees, and rule engine flows in real time. Self-hosting EMQX on your VPS gives you complete control over your IoT message infrastructure â€” no per-message cloud fees, no vendor lock-in, and full visibility into your device communication layer.
Key features of EMQX
MQTT 5.0 Support
Full MQTT 5.0 implementation including session expiry, message expiry, reason codes, shared subscriptions, and request/response patterns for modern IoT applications.
Built-in Rule Engine
Process, filter, and route device messages using SQL-like rules that forward data to databases, Kafka, HTTP webhooks, or other MQTT brokers without custom code.
MQTT over WebSockets
Connect web browsers and JavaScript clients directly to EMQX over secure WebSocket connections, enabling real-time IoT dashboards without a separate bridge.
Web Management Dashboard
Monitor connection counts, subscription trees, message rates, and rule engine performance in real time through the built-in administrative web interface.
High Concurrency
EMQX handles millions of concurrent device connections on a single node, making it suitable for everything from small home-automation setups to large-scale industrial deployments.
Why run EMQX on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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