Deploy DSpace in one-click installation.
Open-source institutional repository for preserving and sharing academic research, theses, and digital collections.
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What you can build with DSpace
DSpace is the world's most widely used open-source repository platform, powering more than 2,000 institutional repositories at universities, libraries, museums, and research organizations. It captures, organizes, and preserves digital materials of any format â€” articles, theses, datasets, images, and audio â€” with rich Dublin Core metadata and persistent Handle identifiers for permanent citation.
Self-hosting DSpace on your own VPS keeps full ownership of scholarly content, preservation policies, and access rules in-house. The bundled REST API, Angular interface, Solr discovery layer, and OAI-PMH endpoint give institutions a complete repository stack without recurring SaaS fees or vendor lock-in.
Key features of DSpace
Item versioning
Track multiple versions of articles, datasets, and theses so researchers can update submissions without losing citation history.
OAI-PMH harvesting
Built-in OAI-PMH endpoint exposes metadata to Google Scholar, BASE, and other aggregators for global discoverability.
Handle persistent IDs
Every item receives a permanent Handle.net identifier so links survive URL changes and institutional rebranding.
Solr-powered search
Dedicated Solr backend delivers faceted browsing, full-text search, and usage statistics across millions of items.
Configurable workflows
Per-collection submission workflows with editorial review steps adapt to faculty, library, and departmental policies.
COAR Notify ready
Native support for COAR Notify protocols connects your repository to the emerging open peer review ecosystem.
Why run DSpace on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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