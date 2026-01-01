Deploy DreamFactory in one click installation.
Open-source REST and GraphQL API platform that auto-generates secure database APIs in minutes without coding.
Choose a VPS plan for DreamFactory
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with DreamFactory
DreamFactory is an open-source API generation platform that instantly creates fully documented, role-protected REST and GraphQL APIs for any database â€” MySQL, PostgreSQL, MongoDB, SQL Server, and more â€” without writing a single line of code. Connect your database, and DreamFactory generates a complete CRUD API with authentication, rate limiting, and field-level access control built in.
Self-hosting DreamFactory on your VPS gives you full ownership of your data and API layer, with no per-call pricing or vendor lock-in. This deployment includes MySQL for the system database and Redis for high-performance caching, giving you a production-ready API platform out of the box.
Key features of DreamFactory
Auto-generated APIs
Connect any SQL or NoSQL database and instantly receive a complete REST and GraphQL API with full CRUD support â€” no manual endpoint coding required.
Role-based access control
Define granular permissions per user or role, restricting access down to individual tables and fields to keep data secure.
Multi-database support
Generate APIs from MySQL, PostgreSQL, MongoDB, Redis, SQL Server, Oracle, and dozens of other data sources from a single platform.
API key management
Issue and revoke API keys per application or consumer, with optional rate limiting to prevent abuse and control usage.
Live API docs
Every generated API ships with interactive Swagger documentation so developers can explore and test endpoints immediately.
Why run DreamFactory on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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