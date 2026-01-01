Datasette is an open-source multi-tool for exploring and publishing data. It takes SQLite database files and instantly transforms them into interactive, searchable websites with a built-in JSON API â€” no back-end programming required. Journalists, researchers, and data teams use Datasette to share datasets publicly, build data-driven applications, and prototype analytics dashboards without managing complex infrastructure.

Self-hosting Datasette on your own VPS keeps full control over sensitive datasets, allows you to install custom plugins for visualization and authentication, and gives you a permanent, shareable URL for every query and table view your data contains.