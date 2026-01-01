ClickHouse is an open-source columnar database management system built specifically for online analytical processing — running aggregation queries over billions of rows in milliseconds without pre-computed cubes or materialized views. Originally developed at Yandex and now maintained by ClickHouse Inc., it powers analytics platforms, observability backends, and product event pipelines at companies from startups to Cloudflare, Uber, and eBay.

Self-hosting ClickHouse on your VPS gives application backends, analytics dashboards, and observability tools a high-performance query layer for log data, metrics, user events, and time-series workloads. The built-in Play UI provides a browser-based query interface so analysts can write SQL without installing a desktop client.