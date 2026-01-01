Baserow is an open-source no-code platform that lets teams build collaborative databases, internal tools, and automated workflows through a familiar spreadsheet interface — no SQL, no infrastructure setup, and no per-record pricing. Tables, rich field types, views, forms, and a REST API make it a practical Airtable alternative for product, operations, marketing, and engineering teams.

Self-hosting Baserow on your own VPS keeps customer records, project trackers, CRM data, and form responses inside your infrastructure instead of a SaaS vendor's database. You control storage limits, retention, integrations, and access — and you avoid per-seat fees that scale with team size as your usage grows.