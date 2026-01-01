Deploy ArcadeDB in one click installation.
High-performance multi-model database supporting graph, document, key-value, time series, and vector data in one engine.
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What you can build with ArcadeDB
ArcadeDB is an open-source multi-model database engine built for extreme performance across diverse data models. Unlike single-model databases that force you to choose between graph, document, or relational structures, ArcadeDB handles all of them natively — storing and querying graph relationships, document collections, key-value pairs, time series, vector embeddings, and geospatial data within a single engine with full ACID compliance.
Created by the founder of OrientDB, ArcadeDB is built in low-level Java optimized for minimal garbage collection, enabling millions of record operations per second. The built-in ArcadeDB Studio web interface provides query execution, schema management, and graph visualization — no separate client tools required after deployment.
Key features of ArcadeDB
Multi-model data engine
Store and query graph, document, key-value, time series, and vector data within a single database without switching tools or syncing separate stores.
Seven query languages
Query using SQL, Cypher, Apache Gremlin, GraphQL, MongoDB Query Language, PromQL, or the Redis protocol — use the language that fits your data model.
ArcadeDB Studio
Built-in web interface for executing queries, managing schemas, visualizing graph data, and administering the database without external client tools.
Vector similarity search
Native vector embedding storage and similarity search for AI and machine learning workloads alongside your operational data.
ACID at scale
Full ACID-compliant transactions processing millions of records per second, from embedded Raspberry Pi deployments to multi-node clusters.
Why run ArcadeDB on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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