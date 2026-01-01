Deploy Apache APISIX in one click installation.
Cloud-native, high-performance API and AI gateway with dynamic routing, plugins, and traffic management.
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What you can build with Apache APISIX
Apache APISIX is a dynamic, real-time, high-performance API gateway built on top of NGINX and etcd. It handles north-south and east-west traffic for microservices, REST APIs, gRPC services, WebSockets, and LLM endpoints, with hot-reloadable routes, upstreams, and 100+ built-in plugins for authentication, rate limiting, observability, transformation, and AI proxying — all configured through a versioned Admin API without restarting the data plane.
Self-hosting APISIX on your own VPS gives you a production-grade gateway without the per-request fees of managed AWS, GCP, or SaaS gateways, while keeping route definitions, secrets, JWT keys, and traffic telemetry on infrastructure you control. The deployment ships with etcd for clustered configuration storage so you can drive every change through the REST Admin API or Terraform.
Key features of Apache APISIX
Dynamic routing
Hot-reload routes, upstreams, services, and consumers through the Admin API without dropping connections or restarting the gateway.
100+ built-in plugins
Apply authentication, rate limiting, IP restriction, CORS, request transformation, gRPC web, and circuit breaking without writing custom code.
AI gateway features
Proxy and govern OpenAI, Anthropic, and self-hosted LLM endpoints with token-based rate limits, caching, prompt guards, and provider failover.
Multi-protocol support
Serve HTTP, HTTPS, HTTP/2, gRPC, WebSocket, MQTT, Dubbo, and TCP/UDP traffic through one gateway instance instead of one tool per protocol.
Observability built in
Expose Prometheus metrics, OpenTelemetry traces, and structured access logs for Grafana, Jaeger, and Datadog without bolting on sidecars.
Why run Apache APISIX on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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