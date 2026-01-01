Deploy AiToEarn in one click installation.
Open-source AI content marketing agent for one-person companies, creators, and brands to publish across 12+ social platforms.
Choose a VPS plan for AiToEarn
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with AiToEarn
AiToEarn is an open-source AI content marketing agent that helps creators, one-person companies, and brands generate, schedule, and distribute content across Douyin, Xiaohongshu (Rednote), Kuaishou, Bilibili, TikTok, YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Threads, X (Twitter), Pinterest, and LinkedIn from a single interface.
Self-hosting AiToEarn on your own VPS keeps account tokens, generated media, and publishing analytics under your control, removes seat-based SaaS fees, and lets you integrate your own AI providers and Relay credentials for OAuth without registering as a developer on every platform.
Key features of AiToEarn
Multi-Platform Publishing
Publish videos, articles, and posts to 12+ networks including Douyin, TikTok, YouTube, Instagram, X, and LinkedIn from one shared workflow.
AI Content Generation
Built-in AI agent generates copy, expands or rewrites drafts, and produces images and short videos tailored for each target platform.
OAuth via Relay
Connect every supported platform with a single API key through the AiToEarn Relay service — no per-platform developer accounts required.
MCP & Agent Ready
Native MCP protocol support lets you drive AiToEarn from Claude, Cursor, and other agent runtimes via the same APIs the web UI uses.
Self-Hosted Storage
Includes an embedded S3-compatible object store, MongoDB replica set, and Redis cache so all media, accounts, and queues stay on your VPS.
Why run AiToEarn on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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