Claude Code hosting
Perform coding tasks with Claude Code VPS hosting
Pick your Claude Code VPS hosting plan
Mỗi gói đều có mọi thứ bạn cần và hơn thế nữa
Run private, high-performance AI environments with Claude Code VPS hosting
Scale your AI development securely with Claude Code VPS hosting
Secure accessibility via Remote Control
Uuse the Claude Code Remote Control feature to bridge into your dev environment from anywhere.
Optimized for AI workloads
Our VPS uses AMD EPYC processors and NVMe SSD storage to ensure stable, fast inference and deployment times.
Fully customizable setup
Install dependencies, manage APIs, and configure environments your way — with full root access and snapshots.
Secure accessibility via Remote Control
Uuse the Claude Code Remote Control feature to bridge into your dev environment from anywhere.
Optimized for AI workloads
Our VPS uses AMD EPYC processors and NVMe SSD storage to ensure stable, fast inference and deployment times.
Fully customizable setup
Install dependencies, manage APIs, and configure environments your way — with full root access and snapshots.
Highly-rated Claude Code VPS hosting provider
Tôi cực kỳ hài lòng với dịch vụ lưu trữ VPS của Hostinger! Thời gian hoạt động luôn ở mức cao nhất, giúp trang web hoạt động trơn tru. Bất cứ khi nào tôi cần hỗ trợ, đội ngũ hỗ trợ kỹ thuật luôn nhanh chóng, hiểu biết và thực sự hữu ích.
Mọi thứ đều mượt mà và tuyệt vời với Hostinger, cả chatbot AI lẫn người thật, nếu AI không thể giải quyết được câu hỏi của bạn. Còn VPS thì tuyệt vời, không có gì phải bàn cãi. Cảm ơn đội ngũ phát triển và tất cả mọi người đã tham gia. Hãy tiếp tục phát huy nhé 🚀
Cuối cùng cũng có một công ty cung cấp VPS đúng như ý! Giá cả phải chăng. Cổng thông tin tuyệt vời, tiết kiệm thời gian của người dùng. Sao lưu liền mạch. Hỗ trợ tốt. Đáng tin cậy. Cảm giác như đang ở nhà.
Tôi đã liên hệ với bộ phận hỗ trợ của Hostinger sau khi mất quyền truy cập vào máy chủ n8n tự lưu trữ của mình, và tôi vô cùng ấn tượng. Kodee và Mohammad từ đội ngũ hỗ trợ đã vô cùng kiên nhẫn và tỉ mỉ.
Cảm ơn Carla rất nhiều vì đã giúp tôi nâng cấp N8N trên VPS Hostinger. Cảm ơn Carla một lần nữa vì sự chuyên nghiệp và hiểu biết của bạn.
VPS của Hostinger thực sự tuyệt vời. Nó luôn hoạt động tốt, nhanh chóng và ổn định. Chưa bao giờ ngừng hoạt động hay bị lỗi.
Công ty đang hoạt động rất tốt, tôi rất hài lòng với các dịch vụ cụ thể mà tôi sử dụng. Giá cả cũng không quá đắt so với những nơi khác, đặc biệt là với các gói VPS được thiết lập rất tốt.
VPS made easy with Kodee
Claude Code VPS FAQ:
What is Claude Code VPS hosting?
Claude Code VPS hosting provides a private, secure environment to run and develop AI apps using Claude’s open-source framework.
Why should I host Claude Code on a VPS?
Running Claude Code on a VPS ensures better performance, data privacy, and scalability — perfect for teams working on AI projects. By running Claude Code on a VPS, you create a persistent, always-on development environment that operates independently of your local hardware. Using the Claude Code Remote feature, you securely bridge this VPS to your phone or browser, allowing you to trigger massive refactors or complex builds and walk away. Even if your laptop is closed or your phone dies, the VPS keeps 'grinding' through the task, sending you a push notification only when the job is done or your input is needed.
Does Claude Code require technical setup?
It’s simple to set up. You can deploy it with one click and use Kodee, our AI assistant, for quick configuration and troubleshooting.
Can I integrate Claude Code with APIs or external tools?
Yes. You can connect Claude Code to multiple AI APIs and libraries directly from your VPS environment.
Is Claude Code VPS hosting secure?
Absolutely. Our VPS includes DDoS protection, malware scanning, and free weekly backups to keep your AI data safe.