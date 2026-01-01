Up to 69% off

Claude Code hosting

Perform coding tasks with Claude Code VPS hosting

Miễn phí tự động sao lưu hàng tuần
Trình quét Phần mềm độc hại
Trợ lý AI
181.900  VNĐ /th
Đảm bảo 30 ngày hoàn phí
claude code

Pick your Claude Code VPS hosting plan

Giảm giá 64%
KVM 1
498.900  VNĐ
181.900  VNĐ /th
Gia hạn với 302.900 VNĐ/th cho 2 năm. Hủy bất cứ lúc nào.
1 nhân vCPU
4 GB RAM
50 GB dung lượng đĩa NVMe
4 TB băng thông
Phổ biến nhất
Giảm giá 62%
KVM 2
635.900  VNĐ
241.900  VNĐ /th
Gia hạn với 362.900 VNĐ/th cho 2 năm. Hủy bất cứ lúc nào.
2 nhân vCPU
8 GB RAM
100 GB dung lượng đĩa NVMe
8 TB băng thông
Giảm giá 69%
KVM 4
1.058.900  VNĐ
332.900  VNĐ /th
Gia hạn với 725.900 VNĐ/th cho 2 năm. Hủy bất cứ lúc nào.
4 nhân vCPU
16 GB RAM
200 GB dung lượng đĩa NVMe
16 TB băng thông
Giảm giá 65%
KVM 8
1.875.900  VNĐ
665.900  VNĐ /th
Gia hạn với 1.331.900 VNĐ/th cho 2 năm. Hủy bất cứ lúc nào.
8 nhân vCPU
32 GB RAM
400 GB dung lượng đĩa NVMe
32 TB băng thông
Giảm giá 64%
KVM 1
498.900  VNĐ
181.900  VNĐ /th
Gia hạn với 302.900 VNĐ/th cho 2 năm. Hủy bất cứ lúc nào.
1 nhân vCPU
4 GB RAM
50 GB dung lượng đĩa NVMe
4 TB băng thông
Phổ biến nhất
Giảm giá 62%
KVM 2
635.900  VNĐ
241.900  VNĐ /th
Gia hạn với 362.900 VNĐ/th cho 2 năm. Hủy bất cứ lúc nào.
2 nhân vCPU
8 GB RAM
100 GB dung lượng đĩa NVMe
8 TB băng thông
Giảm giá 69%
KVM 4
1.058.900  VNĐ
332.900  VNĐ /th
Gia hạn với 725.900 VNĐ/th cho 2 năm. Hủy bất cứ lúc nào.
4 nhân vCPU
16 GB RAM
200 GB dung lượng đĩa NVMe
16 TB băng thông
Giảm giá 65%
KVM 8
1.875.900  VNĐ
665.900  VNĐ /th
Gia hạn với 1.331.900 VNĐ/th cho 2 năm. Hủy bất cứ lúc nào.
8 nhân vCPU
32 GB RAM
400 GB dung lượng đĩa NVMe
32 TB băng thông

Mỗi gói đều có mọi thứ bạn cần và hơn thế nữa

Bộ xử lý AMD EPYC
Ổ cứng SSD NVMe
Các trung tâm dữ liệu trên toàn cầu
Sao lưu hàng tuần miễn phí
Quản lý tường lửa
Tốc độ mạng 1 Gbps
API công khai
Trợ lý AI hỗ trợ bởi MCP
Tên miền miễn phí trong 1 năm
Bộ xử lý AMD EPYC
Ổ cứng SSD NVMe
Các trung tâm dữ liệu trên toàn cầu
Sao lưu hàng tuần miễn phí
Quản lý tường lửa
Tốc độ mạng 1 Gbps
API công khai
Trợ lý AI hỗ trợ bởi MCP
Tên miền miễn phí trong 1 năm

Tất cả các gói đều trả trước. Mức giá hàng tháng là tổng giá gói chia cho số tháng trong gói.

Run private, high-performance AI environments with Claude Code VPS hosting

Claude Code is an AI-powered command-line tool that allows developers to use Claude models to perform coding tasks directly in their terminal. But to harness its full potential, you need a secure, scalable, always-on, and high-performance infrastructure — that’s where our VPS comes in.

With the Claude Code Remote feature, you can securely bridge your persistent VPS environment to the Claude mobile app or web interface. This ensures true 24/7 availability, allowing you to monitor and manage long-running coding tasks from any device.
claude code 2

Scale your AI development securely with Claude Code VPS hosting

Combine Claude Code’s intuitive AI workflow platform with our powerful VPS infrastructure. Deploy models faster, customize your setup, and keep full control over your data.

Secure accessibility via Remote Control

Uuse the Claude Code Remote Control feature to bridge into your dev environment from anywhere.

claude code

Optimized for AI workloads

Our VPS uses AMD EPYC processors and NVMe SSD storage to ensure stable, fast inference and deployment times.

claude code vps

Fully customizable setup

Install dependencies, manage APIs, and configure environments your way — with full root access and snapshots.

claude code 4

Secure accessibility via Remote Control

Uuse the Claude Code Remote Control feature to bridge into your dev environment from anywhere.

claude code

Optimized for AI workloads

Our VPS uses AMD EPYC processors and NVMe SSD storage to ensure stable, fast inference and deployment times.

claude code vps

Fully customizable setup

Install dependencies, manage APIs, and configure environments your way — with full root access and snapshots.

claude code 4

Vị trí máy chủ được đề xuất:

Đang kiểm tra...

Deploy AI workloads anywhere in the world

We have data centers in Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. Choose the nearest server for faster model deployment, lower latency, and smoother collaboration.

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Highly-rated Claude Code VPS hosting provider

Gad Iradufasha
Gad Iradufasha

Tôi cực kỳ hài lòng với dịch vụ lưu trữ VPS của Hostinger! Thời gian hoạt động luôn ở mức cao nhất, giúp trang web hoạt động trơn tru. Bất cứ khi nào tôi cần hỗ trợ, đội ngũ hỗ trợ kỹ thuật luôn nhanh chóng, hiểu biết và thực sự hữu ích.

Maxim Shishkin
Maxim Shishkin

Mọi thứ đều mượt mà và tuyệt vời với Hostinger, cả chatbot AI lẫn người thật, nếu AI không thể giải quyết được câu hỏi của bạn. Còn VPS thì tuyệt vời, không có gì phải bàn cãi. Cảm ơn đội ngũ phát triển và tất cả mọi người đã tham gia. Hãy tiếp tục phát huy nhé 🚀

Noel
Noel

Cuối cùng cũng có một công ty cung cấp VPS đúng như ý! Giá cả phải chăng. Cổng thông tin tuyệt vời, tiết kiệm thời gian của người dùng. Sao lưu liền mạch. Hỗ trợ tốt. Đáng tin cậy. Cảm giác như đang ở nhà.

Omkar
Omkar

Tôi đã liên hệ với bộ phận hỗ trợ của Hostinger sau khi mất quyền truy cập vào máy chủ n8n tự lưu trữ của mình, và tôi vô cùng ấn tượng. Kodee và Mohammad từ đội ngũ hỗ trợ đã vô cùng kiên nhẫn và tỉ mỉ.

Sylvain
Sylvain

Cảm ơn Carla rất nhiều vì đã giúp tôi nâng cấp N8N trên VPS Hostinger. Cảm ơn Carla một lần nữa vì sự chuyên nghiệp và hiểu biết của bạn.

Herriman
Herriman

VPS của Hostinger thực sự tuyệt vời. Nó luôn hoạt động tốt, nhanh chóng và ổn định. Chưa bao giờ ngừng hoạt động hay bị lỗi.

Martin K
Martin K

Công ty đang hoạt động rất tốt, tôi rất hài lòng với các dịch vụ cụ thể mà tôi sử dụng. Giá cả cũng không quá đắt so với những nơi khác, đặc biệt là với các gói VPS được thiết lập rất tốt.

VPS made easy with Kodee

Built right into your VPS dashboard, Kodee – your AI-powered VPS agent – helps you manage and optimize your Claude Code environment effortlessly. Powered by the Model Context Protocol (MCP), Kodee can install dependencies, configure your coding setup, troubleshoot errors, and execute development commands directly via chat.

kodee

Đảm bảo hoàn tiền trong 30 ngày

Dùng thử miễn phí với 30 ngày đảm bảo hoàn tiền của chúng tôi. Xem chính sách hoàn tiền của chúng tôi để biết chi tiết.

Google
Rating:
4.8/5
1,237
reviews
HostAdvice
Rating:
4.6/5
2,432
reviews
WpBeginner
Rating:
4.7
874
reviews

Claude Code VPS FAQ:

What is Claude Code VPS hosting?

Claude Code VPS hosting provides a private, secure environment to run and develop AI apps using Claude’s open-source framework.

Why should I host Claude Code on a VPS?

Running Claude Code on a VPS ensures better performance, data privacy, and scalability — perfect for teams working on AI projects. By running Claude Code on a VPS, you create a persistent, always-on development environment that operates independently of your local hardware. Using the Claude Code Remote feature, you securely bridge this VPS to your phone or browser, allowing you to trigger massive refactors or complex builds and walk away. Even if your laptop is closed or your phone dies, the VPS keeps 'grinding' through the task, sending you a push notification only when the job is done or your input is needed.

Does Claude Code require technical setup?

It’s simple to set up. You can deploy it with one click and use Kodee, our AI assistant, for quick configuration and troubleshooting.

Can I integrate Claude Code with APIs or external tools?

Yes. You can connect Claude Code to multiple AI APIs and libraries directly from your VPS environment.

Is Claude Code VPS hosting secure?

Absolutely. Our VPS includes DDoS protection, malware scanning, and free weekly backups to keep your AI data safe.

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