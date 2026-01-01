Remix hosting
Deploy Remix apps faster with full control
Free domain for 1 year
Free business email for 1 year
Free managed SSLs
From £3.99 /mo
30-day money-back guarantee
One monthly price, no hidden fees
Choose a Remix hosting plan built for confidence and reliability. Get fast, stable performance backed by our 30-day money-back guarantee.
MOST POPULAR
73% off
Business
Level up with more power and enhanced features
£14.99
£3.99 /mo
+3 mo. free
Get 48 months for £191.52 (regular price £719.52). Renews at £13.99/mo.
5 Managed Node.js web apps
Up to 50 websites
30 AI website builder credits
2 CPU cores
3 GB RAM
50 GB of world’s fastest NVMe storage
5 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Business benefits:
Build with Node.js, PHP/HTML, WordPress, Website Builder, Horizons
Free domain for 1 year
Managed SSL certificates
FREE
Global in-house CDN
FREE
GitHub integration with automatic deployments
IDE-based deployments
NEW
Daily and on-demand backups
Web application firewall
AI Bots traffic management
Unlimited bandwidth
Managed MySQL database
65% off
Cloud Startup
20X more power for your websites with Cloud hosting
£22.99
£7.99 /mo
+3 mo. free
Get 48 months for £383.52 (regular price £1,103.52). Renews at £20.99/mo.
10 Managed Node.js web apps
NEW
Up to 100 websites
50 AI website builder credits
4 CPU cores
4 GB RAM
100 GB of world’s fastest NVMe storage
10 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Everything in Business, plus:
Enjoy priority expert support – 24/7
Get extra control and stability with a dedicated IP address
Handle peak traffic with a power boost for a week/month
Higher database performance & connection limits
MOST POPULAR
73% off
Business
Level up with more power and enhanced features
£14.99
£3.99 /mo
+3 mo. free
Get 48 months for £191.52 (regular price £719.52). Renews at £13.99/mo.
5 Managed Node.js web apps
Up to 50 websites
30 AI website builder credits
2 CPU cores
3 GB RAM
50 GB of world’s fastest NVMe storage
5 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Business benefits:
Build with Node.js, PHP/HTML, WordPress, Website Builder, Horizons
Free domain for 1 year
Managed SSL certificates
FREE
Global in-house CDN
FREE
GitHub integration with automatic deployments
IDE-based deployments
NEW
Daily and on-demand backups
Web application firewall
AI Bots traffic management
Unlimited bandwidth
Managed MySQL database
65% off
Cloud Startup
20X more power for your websites with Cloud hosting
£22.99
£7.99 /mo
+3 mo. free
Get 48 months for £383.52 (regular price £1,103.52). Renews at £20.99/mo.
10 Managed Node.js web apps
NEW
Up to 100 websites
50 AI website builder credits
4 CPU cores
4 GB RAM
100 GB of world’s fastest NVMe storage
10 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Everything in Business, plus:
Enjoy priority expert support – 24/7
Get extra control and stability with a dedicated IP address
Handle peak traffic with a power boost for a week/month
Higher database performance & connection limits
Deploy Remix apps faster with reliable hosting
Deploy your Remix app in minutes with a hosting setup built for speed and simplicity. Get a managed environment that handles the server work for you, so you can focus on building features instead of maintaining infrastructure. Run your app on reliable infrastructure with strong uptime, solid performance, and room to grow as traffic increases. Whether you are launching a new project or scaling an existing one, Remix hosting gives you a straightforward way to keep development moving.
Push your code. We’ll take it from here
1. Connect your project
Write a prompt or choose a template and instantly receive the first version of your site.
2. Deploy instantly
Adjust the visuals and copy and add your personal touch.
3. Manage and scale
Click Go live and publish your new website. Hosting, a domain, and email are included.
Remix hosting FAQs
Get answers to the most frequently asked questions about Remix hosting services.
What is Remix hosting?
Remix hosting is a service set up to run Remix apps with the right runtime, deployment workflow, and scaling options for production use.
How is Remix hosting different from VPS hosting?
Remix hosting is managed for app deployment, while VPS hosting gives you full server control. VPS is more flexible, but it also requires more setup and maintenance.
Can I deploy a private GitHub repository?
Yes. You can deploy a private GitHub repo by connecting your account and granting access during setup.
Are there traffic limits or overage fees?
Plans include defined resource limits. If your app exceeds them, you may need to upgrade instead of paying unpredictable overage fees.
Can I migrate an existing Remix app easily?
Yes. You can move an existing Remix app by connecting your repository, setting the build configuration, and deploying it with minimal changes.