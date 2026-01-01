Gatsby hosting
Deploy Gatsby Sites Faster with Simple, Reliable Hosting
Free domain for 1 year
Free business email for 1 year
Free managed SSLs
From £3.99 /mo
30-day money-back guarantee
One monthly price, no hidden fees
Choose a Gatsby hosting plan that gives you the speed, reliability, and confidence you need to launch with ease. Backed by our 30-day money-back guarantee, you can get started risk-free and scale with peace of mind.
MOST POPULAR
73% off
Business
Level up with more power and enhanced features
£14.99
£3.99 /mo
+3 mo. free
Get 48 months for £191.52 (regular price £719.52). Renews at £13.99/mo.
5 Managed Node.js web apps
Up to 50 websites
30 AI website builder credits
2 CPU cores
3 GB RAM
50 GB of world’s fastest NVMe storage
5 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Business benefits:
Build with Node.js, PHP/HTML, WordPress, Website Builder, Horizons
Free domain for 1 year
Managed SSL certificates
FREE
Global in-house CDN
FREE
GitHub integration with automatic deployments
IDE-based deployments
NEW
Daily and on-demand backups
Web application firewall
AI Bots traffic management
Unlimited bandwidth
Managed MySQL database
65% off
Cloud Startup
20X more power for your websites with Cloud hosting
£22.99
£7.99 /mo
+3 mo. free
Get 48 months for £383.52 (regular price £1,103.52). Renews at £20.99/mo.
10 Managed Node.js web apps
NEW
Up to 100 websites
50 AI website builder credits
4 CPU cores
4 GB RAM
100 GB of world’s fastest NVMe storage
10 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Everything in Business, plus:
Enjoy priority expert support – 24/7
Get extra control and stability with a dedicated IP address
Handle peak traffic with a power boost for a week/month
Higher database performance & connection limits
MOST POPULAR
73% off
Business
Level up with more power and enhanced features
£14.99
£3.99 /mo
+3 mo. free
Get 48 months for £191.52 (regular price £719.52). Renews at £13.99/mo.
5 Managed Node.js web apps
Up to 50 websites
30 AI website builder credits
2 CPU cores
3 GB RAM
50 GB of world’s fastest NVMe storage
5 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Business benefits:
Build with Node.js, PHP/HTML, WordPress, Website Builder, Horizons
Free domain for 1 year
Managed SSL certificates
FREE
Global in-house CDN
FREE
GitHub integration with automatic deployments
IDE-based deployments
NEW
Daily and on-demand backups
Web application firewall
AI Bots traffic management
Unlimited bandwidth
Managed MySQL database
65% off
Cloud Startup
20X more power for your websites with Cloud hosting
£22.99
£7.99 /mo
+3 mo. free
Get 48 months for £383.52 (regular price £1,103.52). Renews at £20.99/mo.
10 Managed Node.js web apps
NEW
Up to 100 websites
50 AI website builder credits
4 CPU cores
4 GB RAM
100 GB of world’s fastest NVMe storage
10 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Everything in Business, plus:
Enjoy priority expert support – 24/7
Get extra control and stability with a dedicated IP address
Handle peak traffic with a power boost for a week/month
Higher database performance & connection limits
Fast, Reliable Gatsby Hosting for Seamless Site Performance
Host your Gatsby site with a setup that makes deployment straightforward and maintenance simple. You can publish updates quickly, benefit from fast load times, and rely on a platform built to keep your site responsive as traffic grows. With managed hosting, you spend less time on server tasks and more time shipping features. Enjoy stable uptime, easy scaling, and the flexibility to support your Gatsby project without added complexity.
Push your code. We’ll take it from here
1. Connect your project
Write a prompt or choose a template and instantly receive the first version of your site.
2. Deploy instantly
Adjust the visuals and copy and add your personal touch.
3. Manage and scale
Click Go live and publish your new website. Hosting, a domain, and email are included.
Gatsby hosting FAQs
Get answers to the most frequently asked questions about Gatsby hosting services.
What is Gatsby hosting?
Gatsby hosting is web hosting optimized for Gatsby static sites, so your site can be deployed and served quickly with minimal server-side management.
How is Gatsby hosting different from VPS hosting?
Gatsby hosting is simpler for static deployments and usually includes built-in Git-based workflows. VPS hosting gives you full server control, but you must configure and maintain everything yourself.
Can I deploy a private GitHub repository?
Yes. You can connect a private GitHub repository during setup, then deploy directly from your chosen branch with secure access.
Are there traffic limits or overage fees?
Plans include defined resource limits. If your site grows beyond them, you may need to upgrade, but we keep the pricing and limits clear upfront.
Can I migrate an existing Gatsby site easily?
Yes. If your site is already built with Gatsby, you can usually deploy it by connecting your repo and setting the build command and output directory.